2021 Ford Bronco Sport specs leak

Baby Bronco’s specs and engine details hit the internet ahead of the car’s official launch.

FORD’S UPCOMING Bronco Sport – the baby to the bigger Bronco – will be powered by a choice of 1.5 and 2.0-litre engine options, according to a leak.

Posted on the Full Size Bronco forum, a source with access to Ford’s US dealer ordering system has taken screenshots of the specs available for the new retro-throwback SUV.

It follows this earlier leak of the model’s exterior.

On the specs list are apocalyptic sounding options such as the Badlands package and Area 51 seat trims, and then there are other variants the Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, and First Edition. Engine options listed are 1.5-litre EcoBoost and 2.0-litre EcoBoost engines mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also shows the wheelbase measures 2670mm.

Options listed in the supposed leak include wireless phone charging, active orange trim seats, heated pews, remote engine start, 17-inch alloys with all-terrain tyres, engine block heater, and a ‘roof conversion-low opening’.

The model will come in a range of paint colours, too: Alto Blue Metallic, Area 51 (matching interior trim option), Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic, Iconic Silver, Kodiak Brown, Oxford White, Shadow Black and Rapid Red Metallic.

Ford Australia has confirmed that it won’t offer the car in Australia, and the larger Bronco won’t arrive either, despite that it’s based on the Ford Ranger T6 platform and has been spotted testing on Australian roads.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).