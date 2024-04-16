Australian New Car Market Hits Record High in 2023

Our complete round up of the Australian car sales results for 2023 according to VFACTS.

In a boost for Australian car sales, 2023 witnessed a significant milestone with over 1.2 million vehicles sold, marking the highest sales figure in six years. As usual, utes and SUVs dominated the market, occupying all the spots in the Top 10 for the first time.

Utes and SUVs Lead the Pack in the Australian New Car Market

Last year proved to be a turning point, as the Australian automotive industry bounced back from the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic and supply chain disruptions. With a total of 1,216,780 vehicle sales, the Australian car market has officially bounced back, although new pressure from increased interest rates and cost of living pressure may temper the market.

“This extraordinary result is a testament to the adaptability and resilience of both industry players and consumers alike,” said Chief Executive for the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), Tony Weber.

“Consumers have a wide choice of vehicles available to meet their work, recreation and family needs that come equipped with the latest advancements in engine technology, safety features and advanced driving, navigation and entertainment aids.”

Although 2023 was a big year, Weber said expectations of another sales record in 2024 were not a sure thing.

“We recognise that the automotive sector will face challenges in the coming months. Cost-of-living pressures and increased interest rates will impact the market, and we anticipate a challenging 2024.”

Ford’s Ranger Claims the Top Spot

Ford’s hugely popular Ranger ute emerged as the best-selling new car in Australia for 2023, surpassing the long-standing dominance of the Toyota HiLux. Ford’s win over the Big T not only marked a milestone for Ford but also set a new single-year sales record for the Ranger, marking Ford’s first outright win in nearly three decades.

The Ranger’s sales performance, totalling 63,356 units, is a significant increase of 33 per cent compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the Toyota HiLux, with 61,111 units sold, experienced a slight decline in sales year-on-year (2023 over 2022).

SUVs and Utes Dominate the Market, Hybrids Gain Popularity

The dominance of SUVs and utes in the Australian market was evident in the absence of passenger cars from the Top 10 list last year; SUVs accounting for 55.8 per cent of total new car sales in 2023, followed by utes at 22.5 per cent.

While petrol-powered vehicles remained prevalent, there was a noticeable uptick in the adoption of hybrid and electric cars, which collectively accounted for 16.2 per cent of new car sales.

Toyota Maintains its Lead

Continuing its success, Toyota retained its position as the top-selling car brand in Australia for the 21st consecutive year. With a total of 215,240 units sold, Toyota dominated the market, again.

2023 Automotive Sales Results (VFACTS Reported)

Toyota – 215,240 Mazda – 100,008 Ford – 87,800 Kia – 76,120 Hyundai – 75,183 Mitsubishi – 63,511 MG – 58,346 Tesla – 46,116 Subaru – 46,114 Isuzu – 45,341 Volkswagen – 43,821 Nissan – 39,376 GWM – 36,397 Mercedes-Benz – 28,853 BMW – 26,184 LDV – 21,298 Audi – 19,039 Suzuki – 17,078 Lexus – 15,192 Honda – 13,734 BYD – 12,438 Volvo Car – 11,128 Land Rover – 8425 Renault – 8024 Skoda – 7999 Ram – 6833 Porsche – 6052 SsangYong – 5966 Chery – 5890 Jeep – 4634 Mini – 4289 Cupra – 3765 Chevrolet – 3703 Peugeot – 2516 Polestar – 2463 Fiat – 2062 Genesis – 1916 Alfa Romeo – 716 Maserati – 638 Jaguar – 581 Lamborghini – 241 Bentley – 229 Citroen – 228 Ferrari – 215 Lotus – 183 Aston Martin – 157 McLaren – 85 Rolls-Royce – 49

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).