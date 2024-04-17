2024 Ford Everest price and details

The Ford Everest SUV has undergone some slight upgrades for the 2024 model year, including the introduction of the Pro Trailer Backup Assist feature. Currently denoted the MY24.5 Everest, the newest model brings some key improvements, although all models have also had a push in price.

Pro Trailer Backup Assist

What is Pro Trailer Backup Assist? Pro Trailer Backup Assist is a new feature designed to simplify the process of reversing with a trailer. It eliminates the need for manual steering adjustments by allowing drivers to control the trailer’s direction via a dial on the centre console.

Revised Model Lineup

Changes in Model Range The MY24.5 Everest lineup sees the discontinuation of the Trend 4×2 variant. However, rear-wheel drive versions of the Ambiente and Sport will still be available.

Pricing and Standard Features

Price Increase and Stabilit y All Everest grades experienced a price rise effective from January 1, 2024. However, the MY24.5 models will maintain their current pricing, with production already underway for local delivery.

The 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 remains exclusive to the Platinum 4×4, priced at $79,490. Optional Packs The Touring Pack with Pro Trailer Backup Assist for Everest Trend and Sport 4×2 is priced at $2,500, while the Pro Towing Pack for the Everest Platinum costs an additional $2,900.

Complete 2024.50MY Everest Pricing

Model Price Ambiente RWD 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel $53,990 Ambiente 4WD 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel $58,990 Trend 4WD 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel $66,790 Sport RWD 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel $63,490 Sport 4WD 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel $72,490 Platinum 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel $79,490

2024.50MY Everest Options

Options Price Towing Pack $1,900 4WD Trend / Sport Touring Pack $2,500 Pro Towing Pack – Platinum Only $2,900^ Trend Premium Seat Pack $1,100 Ambiente Third Row $1,200 4WD Ambiente 18” Wheel & A/T Tyre Pack $1,350 4WD Trend A/T Tyres $700 4WD Sport 18” Wheel & A/T Tyre Pack NCO Platinum 18” Wheel & A/T Tyre Pack NCO

