Top 10 Utes to Get Fired Up About in 2024

16 Apr 2024 Practical Motoring
From an electrified Ford Ranger to a swathe of Chinese models, these are the utes en route to Australia this year that you should know about.

Toyota Tundra

(Pictured above)

  • Powered by Toyota’s i-Force Max petrol-electric power unit, delivering the equivalent of 326kW and 790Nm.
  • Big T will finally challenge Ford’s F-150, Ram’s 1500, and Chevy’s Silverado in the full-size pickup segment with its own factory-backed conversion model.
  • Prototypes to roll out soon in an effort to find any potential conversion issues before official launch.

Ford F-150

  • Facelift brings the Ford F-150 refreshed grille, LED headlights, and new Pro Access split tailgate option.
  • Still available in XLT and Lariat trims, extra options remain TBC from Ford Australia.

Isuzu D-Max

  • Expected arrival this half of 2024, bringing a revamped grille design and new LED taillights for enhanced aesthetics.
  • New terrain mode for tackling the off-road trails and improved front camera with wider angle of view.
  • Upgraded cabin amenities include USB-C charge ports and change to the instrument cluster, inspired by the popular MU-X model.

GWM Cannon Alpha

  • The biggest ute from GWM yet.
  • Potential engines are the Chinese-market petrol V6 or a turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, the latter of which is all but certain.
  • Off-road cred is supported by front and rear locking differentials with a Borg Warner low transfer case, plus various terrain modes.
  • Braked towing capacity expectations of 3500kg is equal to class leaders, although GVM/GCM yet to be confirmed.

BYD Ute

  • Expected to arrive in the latter half of 2024, this Chinese ute will get motivation from a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.
  • Patent filings reveal contemporary LED headlights, a sports bar, and roof racks on a boxy body.
  • Details are thin, but expect screens throughout cabin, lots of connectivity, and hopefully good off-road capability.

JAC T9

  • Another new Chinese, the JAC T9 will be looking to get attention as a value option with capability.
  • Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine with 125kW and 410Nm, missing the mark of class leaders.
  • ZF eight-speed automatic transmission should ensure smooth shifts on and off-road.

Ford Ranger PHEV

  • While it might be here late this year, any delay will push it into early 2025.
  • Few PHEV utes on the market (BYD incoming) but the technology could bode well for tradies on site and camping/adventuring thanks to three 10-amp household power sockets.
  • Claimed maximum driving range of 45km on battery power alone.

Jeep Gladiator

  • Expected to arrive fashionably late in 2024, it boasts a refreshed grille, headlights, and interior improvements to the Uconnect infotainment.
  • Enhanced safety features, including curtain airbags and Forward Collision Warning, prioritize driver and passenger safety.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

  • Old Defender looks with utility body is sure to be a looker, but it won’t be cheap.
  • Like the Grenadier, timing could be pushed out further than expected.
  • 3.0-litre petrol or turbo-diesel engines are strong power plants and will benefit heavy loads in the tray that swallows a Euro pallet.
  • Same off-road capability as the Grenadier.

Toyota HiLux 48v Hybrid

  • Due for introduction middle of the year, the 2.8L diesel engine adds an electric generator and lithium battery for added power and a mild increase in efficiency.
  • Should otherwise be similar to the same old sales slaying HiLux on sale now.

