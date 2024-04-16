Top 10 Utes to Get Fired Up About in 2024

From an electrified Ford Ranger to a swathe of Chinese models, these are the utes en route to Australia this year that you should know about.

Toyota Tundra

(Pictured above)

Powered by Toyota’s i-Force Max petrol-electric power unit, delivering the equivalent of 326kW and 790Nm.

Big T will finally challenge Ford’s F-150, Ram’s 1500, and Chevy’s Silverado in the full-size pickup segment with its own factory-backed conversion model.

Prototypes to roll out soon in an effort to find any potential conversion issues before official launch.

Ford F-150

Facelift brings the Ford F-150 refreshed grille, LED headlights, and new Pro Access split tailgate option.

Still available in XLT and Lariat trims, extra options remain TBC from Ford Australia.

Isuzu D-Max

Expected arrival this half of 2024, bringing a revamped grille design and new LED taillights for enhanced aesthetics.

New terrain mode for tackling the off-road trails and improved front camera with wider angle of view.

Upgraded cabin amenities include USB-C charge ports and change to the instrument cluster, inspired by the popular MU-X model.

GWM Cannon Alpha

The biggest ute from GWM yet.

Potential engines are the Chinese-market petrol V6 or a turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, the latter of which is all but certain.

Off-road cred is supported by front and rear locking differentials with a Borg Warner low transfer case, plus various terrain modes.

Braked towing capacity expectations of 3500kg is equal to class leaders, although GVM/GCM yet to be confirmed.

BYD Ute

Expected to arrive in the latter half of 2024, this Chinese ute will get motivation from a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

Patent filings reveal contemporary LED headlights, a sports bar, and roof racks on a boxy body.

Details are thin, but expect screens throughout cabin, lots of connectivity, and hopefully good off-road capability.

JAC T9

Another new Chinese, the JAC T9 will be looking to get attention as a value option with capability.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine with 125kW and 410Nm, missing the mark of class leaders.

ZF eight-speed automatic transmission should ensure smooth shifts on and off-road.

Ford Ranger PHEV

While it might be here late this year, any delay will push it into early 2025.

Few PHEV utes on the market (BYD incoming) but the technology could bode well for tradies on site and camping/adventuring thanks to three 10-amp household power sockets.

Claimed maximum driving range of 45km on battery power alone.

Jeep Gladiator

Expected to arrive fashionably late in 2024, it boasts a refreshed grille, headlights, and interior improvements to the Uconnect infotainment.

Enhanced safety features, including curtain airbags and Forward Collision Warning, prioritize driver and passenger safety.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Old Defender looks with utility body is sure to be a looker, but it won’t be cheap.

Like the Grenadier, timing could be pushed out further than expected.

3.0-litre petrol or turbo-diesel engines are strong power plants and will benefit heavy loads in the tray that swallows a Euro pallet.

Same off-road capability as the Grenadier.

Toyota HiLux 48v Hybrid

Due for introduction middle of the year, the 2.8L diesel engine adds an electric generator and lithium battery for added power and a mild increase in efficiency.

Should otherwise be similar to the same old sales slaying HiLux on sale now.

Get articles from Practical Motoring like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).