Top 10 Utes to Get Fired Up About in 2024
From an electrified Ford Ranger to a swathe of Chinese models, these are the utes en route to Australia this year that you should know about.
Toyota Tundra
(Pictured above)
- Powered by Toyota’s i-Force Max petrol-electric power unit, delivering the equivalent of 326kW and 790Nm.
- Big T will finally challenge Ford’s F-150, Ram’s 1500, and Chevy’s Silverado in the full-size pickup segment with its own factory-backed conversion model.
- Prototypes to roll out soon in an effort to find any potential conversion issues before official launch.
Ford F-150
- Facelift brings the Ford F-150 refreshed grille, LED headlights, and new Pro Access split tailgate option.
- Still available in XLT and Lariat trims, extra options remain TBC from Ford Australia.
Isuzu D-Max
- Expected arrival this half of 2024, bringing a revamped grille design and new LED taillights for enhanced aesthetics.
- New terrain mode for tackling the off-road trails and improved front camera with wider angle of view.
- Upgraded cabin amenities include USB-C charge ports and change to the instrument cluster, inspired by the popular MU-X model.
GWM Cannon Alpha
- The biggest ute from GWM yet.
- Potential engines are the Chinese-market petrol V6 or a turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, the latter of which is all but certain.
- Off-road cred is supported by front and rear locking differentials with a Borg Warner low transfer case, plus various terrain modes.
- Braked towing capacity expectations of 3500kg is equal to class leaders, although GVM/GCM yet to be confirmed.
BYD Ute
- Expected to arrive in the latter half of 2024, this Chinese ute will get motivation from a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.
- Patent filings reveal contemporary LED headlights, a sports bar, and roof racks on a boxy body.
- Details are thin, but expect screens throughout cabin, lots of connectivity, and hopefully good off-road capability.
JAC T9
- Another new Chinese, the JAC T9 will be looking to get attention as a value option with capability.
- Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine with 125kW and 410Nm, missing the mark of class leaders.
- ZF eight-speed automatic transmission should ensure smooth shifts on and off-road.
Ford Ranger PHEV
- While it might be here late this year, any delay will push it into early 2025.
- Few PHEV utes on the market (BYD incoming) but the technology could bode well for tradies on site and camping/adventuring thanks to three 10-amp household power sockets.
- Claimed maximum driving range of 45km on battery power alone.
Jeep Gladiator
- Expected to arrive fashionably late in 2024, it boasts a refreshed grille, headlights, and interior improvements to the Uconnect infotainment.
- Enhanced safety features, including curtain airbags and Forward Collision Warning, prioritize driver and passenger safety.
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
- Old Defender looks with utility body is sure to be a looker, but it won’t be cheap.
- Like the Grenadier, timing could be pushed out further than expected.
- 3.0-litre petrol or turbo-diesel engines are strong power plants and will benefit heavy loads in the tray that swallows a Euro pallet.
- Same off-road capability as the Grenadier.
Toyota HiLux 48v Hybrid
- Due for introduction middle of the year, the 2.8L diesel engine adds an electric generator and lithium battery for added power and a mild increase in efficiency.
- Should otherwise be similar to the same old sales slaying HiLux on sale now.
