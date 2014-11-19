Latest Car Reviews

2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary review

January 24, 2020
2020 Nissan Navara N-Trek review

January 22, 2020
2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q review

January 21, 2020
2020 Jeep Gladiator Review

January 15, 2020
Our Latest Stories

Ford Mondeo SUV crossover news
24 Jan 2020

Ford Mondeo to live on… as a crossover SUV

European Ford dealer documents show key parts for the new Mondeo indicate that the model will grow into an SUV.

0
2020 Nissan GT-R Australia review 74%
24 Jan 2020

2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary review

Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Review 2020 With Price, Specs, Performance, Ride And Handling, Interior, Ownership, Verdict And Score.

Stephen Ottley 0
Toyota Yaris Hybrid
23 Jan 2020

New Toyota Yaris Hybrid to replace Prius C

Toyota will launch a cheap, super-economical Yaris hybrid hatch in Australia soon, which will also see the end of the Prius coupe.

Practical Motoring 1
Nissan navara n-trek review rea 73%
22 Jan 2020

2020 Nissan Navara N-Trek review

We drive and review the 2020 Nissan Navara N-Trek, the little brother to the tough Warrior. Just how much different is it to that vehicle and the ST-X it is based on? We find out and deliver you the verdict.

0
Lexus RX four-wheel driving Overland
22 Jan 2020

Lexus goes off-roading with GX Overland

Though it’s usually reserved as the ultimate Toorak Tractor, the Lexus GX looks completely capable of going far off-road with this Overland concept.

0
Alfa Romeo stelvio q street 82%
21 Jan 2020

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q review

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q Review 2020 With Price, Specs, Performance, Ride And Handling, Interior, Ownership, Verdict And Score.

0
Subaru EV SUV electric details
21 Jan 2020

Subaru EV arriving 2021, new turbo boxer this year

Official Subaru documents layout the company’s plans for the next decade, confirming a new electric SUV soon to be revealed, and a new lean turbo boxer engine.

0
learning how drive manual
20 Jan 2020

Learning how to drive a manual car

Learning to drive a manual car needn’t be scary, just follow our step-by-step guide to learning how to drive a manual car.

Robert Pepper 1
Holden Chevrolet Blazer turbo
20 Jan 2020

Holden’s saviour? Chevrolet Blazer turbo a fit

Holden has to do something to increase sales in its now exclusive SUV and ute lineup. Could this be the next new addition?

0
Nissan Navara Titan V8
17 Jan 2020

Nissan Navara V8? Facelift and engines in the works

Updates to the D23 for the US Navara-sibling the Frontier could bring a heavy facelift and new engine options to Australian Navara models.

2
Hyundai dual-cab ute australia diesel
17 Jan 2020

Hyundai has a 200kW turbo diesel six for its new ute

A report suggests that Hyundai will plant an all-new turbocharged straight-six diesel engine into its upcoming dual-cab ute for Australia.

1
Hyundai i30 N brakes
16 Jan 2020

Why are the Hyundai i30N’s brakes so good?

Brakes are the most important upgrade if you want to track a roadcar, but Hyundai’s done the job for you on the i30N.

Robert Pepper 0
Jeep Gladiator Australia review 80%
15 Jan 2020

2020 Jeep Gladiator Review

Jeep Gladiator review with price, specs, performance, ride and handling, interior, ownership, and independent car expert verdict and score.

0
Coolant and antifreeze explained
15 Jan 2020

What is coolant or antifreeze and why does your car need it?

Coolant or antifreeze is one of the most important fluids in your car. We explain what it is and why it’s essential to the good health of your car’s engine.

6
Toyota LandCruiser hybrid 2020 arriving
14 Jan 2020

Toyota LandCruiser 3.5L Hybrid to be revealed in August

The next-gen Toyota LandCruiser is set to go hybrid with a twin-turbo V6, TNGA platform underneath and new styling and tech.

0