Ford Mondeo to live on… as a crossover SUV
European Ford dealer documents show key parts for the new Mondeo indicate that the model will grow into an SUV.
2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary review
Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Review 2020 With Price, Specs, Performance, Ride And Handling, Interior, Ownership, Verdict And Score.
New Toyota Yaris Hybrid to replace Prius C
Toyota will launch a cheap, super-economical Yaris hybrid hatch in Australia soon, which will also see the end of the Prius coupe.
2020 Nissan Navara N-Trek review
We drive and review the 2020 Nissan Navara N-Trek, the little brother to the tough Warrior. Just how much different is it to that vehicle and the ST-X it is based on? We find out and deliver you the verdict.
Lexus goes off-roading with GX Overland
Though it’s usually reserved as the ultimate Toorak Tractor, the Lexus GX looks completely capable of going far off-road with this Overland concept.
2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q Review 2020 With Price, Specs, Performance, Ride And Handling, Interior, Ownership, Verdict And Score.
Subaru EV arriving 2021, new turbo boxer this year
Official Subaru documents layout the company’s plans for the next decade, confirming a new electric SUV soon to be revealed, and a new lean turbo boxer engine.
Learning how to drive a manual car
Learning to drive a manual car needn’t be scary, just follow our step-by-step guide to learning how to drive a manual car.
Holden’s saviour? Chevrolet Blazer turbo a fit
Holden has to do something to increase sales in its now exclusive SUV and ute lineup. Could this be the next new addition?
Nissan Navara V8? Facelift and engines in the works
Updates to the D23 for the US Navara-sibling the Frontier could bring a heavy facelift and new engine options to Australian Navara models.
Hyundai has a 200kW turbo diesel six for its new ute
A report suggests that Hyundai will plant an all-new turbocharged straight-six diesel engine into its upcoming dual-cab ute for Australia.
Why are the Hyundai i30N’s brakes so good?
Brakes are the most important upgrade if you want to track a roadcar, but Hyundai’s done the job for you on the i30N.
2020 Jeep Gladiator Review
Jeep Gladiator review with price, specs, performance, ride and handling, interior, ownership, and independent car expert verdict and score.
What is coolant or antifreeze and why does your car need it?
Coolant or antifreeze is one of the most important fluids in your car. We explain what it is and why it’s essential to the good health of your car’s engine.
Toyota LandCruiser 3.5L Hybrid to be revealed in August
The next-gen Toyota LandCruiser is set to go hybrid with a twin-turbo V6, TNGA platform underneath and new styling and tech.