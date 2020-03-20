Guaranteed: Mazda Assured locks in future car value

Guaranteed future values on new Mazdas will be better for some customers and might help the Japanese brand lift private sales.

MAZDA AUSTRALIA will add peace of mind to customers with its new Mazda Assured program, locking in a guaranteed value on any new car purchase when using Mazda Finance.

The program, first announced last year, has finally been realised and is ready for buyers at all Mazda Australia dealers where Mazda Finance is available.

The program allows a customer to change vehicles after a few years with a guaranteed price set on future trade-in value, whether that be for a newer model or to change vehicle type.

The move will help Mazda settle new buyers into the brand, simplifying some aspects of new vehicle purchasing after stringent financial lending requirements were introduced in 2018. This, of course, did not help downward-trending new car sales, with manufacturers left to their own devices to help perk purchasing.

With Mazda Assured, customers are required to have a deposit (which could be in the form of a trade-in), set a preferred loan term from one to four years, and estimate the kilometres travelled each year. From this, Mazda Finance calculates a guaranteed minimum value at the end of the loan term. The buyback of the vehicle could be more than the guaranteed value (say, if you hardly travel the kilometres agreed and take meticulous care of your vehicle), but as Mazda says, “The Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) is the minimum value of your Mazda at the end of your finance contract, as determined by Mazda Finance.”

The advantage of loan personalisation via Mazda Assured is a customised interest rate (which you should chase regardless of loan provider) and repayment plan, and set future value to plan around. At the end of the term, the car can be bought by the customer for the remaining difference (the future value minus outstanding new-car purchase price), return the vehicle if it “meets the fair wear and tear conditions and agreed kilometres,” or, trade into a new vehicle on the showroom floor.

You could even trade from a Mazda3 hatch to a BT-50 4×4 ute, if your lifestyle has changed as much, reckons Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi.

“We recognise our customers lifestyles change more frequently than they’re able to change their car to suit – be that having children or getting a new job. Mazda Assured allows them to own a new Mazda more often and more suited to their personal circumstances,” he says.

“Adding to customer peace of mind, Mazda Assured also provides each customer with a personalised interest rate calculated on their individual circumstances in addition to a Guaranteed Future Value that ensures they’ll always know the minimum value that Mazda Finance has set for their vehicle at the end of their loan term.

“Mazda Assured, and the other Mazda Finance products, are available at Mazda Finance Dealers nationwide, giving customers the ability to enjoy a Mazda today and more often in the future.”

