Car Advice Keyless Car Hacking

Some keyless cars are not only susceptible to wireless hacking, but are increasingly being targeted by criminals

With technology advancing at an exponential rate, the conveniences of modern life have become second nature. From smartphones to smart homes, we rely on innovation to make our lives easier. Something we use nearly everyday is keyless car entry, where you don’t have to fumble around for your keys – your car automatically unlocks when you approach and starts at the push of a button.

But with every convenience comes a hidden risk. Keyless cars, which use Passive Keyless Entry and Start (PKES) systems, are not only susceptible to wireless hacking but are increasingly being targeted by criminals who exploit loopholes in these systems. Despite advancements in encryption and security measures, keyless car theft is on the rise, and thieves are more sophisticated than ever…

The Mechanics of Keyless Entry

Keyless entry systems (PKES) are engineered to offer hands-free access and operation. Here’s how they work: Your car constantly sends out low-powered signals to search for your key fob. When you approach the car with the fob, it recognises the signal, unlocks the doors, and allows the engine to start with the press of a button.

It’s simple and effective. But it also opens up new vulnerabilities to hackers.

The Relay Attack: How Thieves Exploit Your Keyless Entry

The most common method used to hack keyless entry systems is called a relay attack. The concept is frighteningly simple:

Step 1: Set the Trap – A thief places one relay device near your car while another thief stands near you (the keyholder), perhaps outside your home, a café, or even at work. Step 2: Amplify the Signal – The relay device near you picks up the signal from your key fob and transmits it to the device near the car. Step 3: Hijack the System – Your car, fooled into thinking your key is close by, unlocks itself. Once inside, the thief can start the car and drive away.

This process takes only seconds and leaves almost no trace, making it nearly impossible to prove that a theft occurred, let alone catch the criminals.

As relay attack devices become more accessible, they are also more powerful. In the past, such attacks were limited by range, but now thieves can steal your car from several hundred meters away. Recent studies show that signal amplification technology has improved to the point where criminals can conduct this attack from inside your home, garage, or office, without you even noticing.

Moreover, newer vehicles, especially high-end models, remain at higher risk as they often rely on more sophisticated wireless communication protocols that, while secure, are still vulnerable to signal relaying.

Why Encryption Alone Isn’t Enough

Many car manufacturers have introduced rolling codes and advanced encryption in response to keyless theft. While these solutions add an extra layer of protection, they’re not foolproof. The relay attack, for instance, doesn’t need to break encryption. It simply amplifies signals that are already being exchanged between your key fob and the car.

This bypasses the encryption altogether, as the car still thinks the legitimate key is nearby. This technique has made relay attacks a growing concern, especially in areas where car theft is high.

Wireless Hacking: Beyond the Relay Attack

Keyless cars aren’t just vulnerable to relay attacks. CR key hacking is another method growing in popularity. This method involves exploiting weaknesses in the radio communication between the key fob and the vehicle. In essence, thieves intercept the data sent from the car to the key during the unlocking process. By analysing this data, they can clone your key fob and unlock your vehicle remotely.

The Jamming Attack: Another Vulnerability

Beyond relay and CR key hacks, criminals can also use jamming devices to prevent your car from locking in the first place. Many remote fobs operate on specific radio frequencies that can easily be jammed. In this case, you press the lock button, but the car remains unlocked because the signal never reaches it.

Thieves wait for you to walk away, confident that your car is locked, and then simply open the door and steal whatever they like—or even drive the car away.

How to Protect Against Jamming Attacks

The easiest way to avoid falling victim to a jamming attack is by double-checking that your car is locked. Look for visual confirmation, such as:

Mirrors folding in: Many modern vehicles fold their side mirrors when the car is locked.

Many modern vehicles fold their side mirrors when the car is locked. Flashing hazard lights: Ensure that your vehicle flashes its lights when locked, or that you hear a locking beep.

Simple awareness goes a long way in preventing this type of theft.

How to Protect Your Keyless Car from Hacking

Despite the risks, you can take several steps to mitigate the likelihood of your vehicle being stolen through a relay or wireless attack. Here are some of the most effective measures:

1. Use a Faraday Pouch

A Faraday pouch is a simple, inexpensive solution that blocks your key fob’s signals from being intercepted. These pouches use metal fibers to create a signal-proof environment, preventing your car from being hacked when the key is not in use.

2. Disable Key Fob Signals

Some newer vehicles allow you to turn off your key fob’s wireless signal when you don’t need it. This is an excellent option if you’re parking in a high-risk area or leaving your car unattended for a long time.

3. Implement Multi-Factor Authentication

If available, enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) for your vehicle. Some manufacturers now allow drivers to require additional verification, such as a PIN code, before starting the car.

4. Keep Your Key Fob Far from Entry Points

Since relay attacks often rely on intercepting your key’s signal from within your home or garage, storing your key fob far away from doors and windows can reduce the risk. Alternatively, keeping your key in a metal container can block signals effectively.

The Future of Keyless Security

The automotive industry is responding to the growing threat of keyless car hacking. Many manufacturers are now incorporating ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which makes it harder for thieves to conduct relay attacks by requiring a more precise signal check. In addition, automakers are developing more robust encryption protocols and security measures to prevent wireless hacks.