Ford Bronco Sport image leak

The baby to the Bronco, the Bronco Sport will bring a softer, more affordable throwback to Ford’s iconic offroader.

IMAGES OF Ford’s upcoming Bronco Sport have leaked on to the internet ahead of the blue oval’s official launch.

Showing what looks like a production-ready version of the new SUV, the images were loaded onto the Ford Bronco Sport forum overnight and show the all-new model fully unclothed.

Not to be confused with the Ford Bronco (non Sport), which will be a body-on-frame four-wheel drive based on the Ford Ranger and has been seen in test guise in Australia, the Ford Bronco Sport is a soft-roader, based on the Ford Escape’s monocoque platform and touting a similar engine lineup. Somewhat a mini Land Rover Defender, like the Ford Bronco, the Sport version will bring much of the same nostalgic styling cues as the Bronco.

Upfront we see a large grille with the Bronco lettering, flanked by circular LED headlights and the side are clad with flares and guards. We also see the rear-end and roof, providing a very good look at what will launch.

The images supplied have come ahead of the official reveal in the US, which is tipped to be announced shortly. Ford Australia has ruled out the Bronco for our shores.

