2020 Nissan Navara update revealed

NISSAN HAS introduced some changes to its MY20 Navara, improving comfort across the dual-cab ute range and livening up its ST model grade.

Underpinning structural changes are improved NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) thanks to a new acoustic windscreen and new engine cover to dampen diesel rattle. There is also soundproofing material added to the firewall, around the transmission tunnel, and behind the centre console.

Most obvious of all changes is an upgrade in appearance for the ST. It replaces the old 16-inch alloys for larger 18-inch rims, and in the process elevates ground clearance from 226mm to 228mm, improving approach, departure and breakover angles to 32.3, 27.5 and 23.6 degrees respectively. It also gains black styling in the form of a darker grille, mirror caps and foglight surrounds. This does, however, see the ST price increase $850 (full price table below).

A slight bump in price also hits the RX, up $700, and the ST-X, SL and N-Trek, all up by $350. The top-dog N-Trek Warrior tough truck also goes up in price, but by $500.

The latest changes come just after Nissan added a nicer 8.0-inch infotainment system to the Navara with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As usual, the same 2.3-litre diesel turbo four-pot carries on duty underneath the bonnet, producing 140kW and 450Nm through a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.

Nissan Navara Dual Cab RX 6MT (4×2) $34,550 Nissan Navara Dual Cab RX 7AT (4×2) $37,050 Nissan Navara Dual Cab RX 7AT (4×4) $44,200 Nissan Navara Dual Cab SL 6MT (4×4) $45,400 Nissan Navara Dual Cab SL 7AT (4×4) $47,900 Nissan Navara Dual Cab ST 6MT (4×2) $42,050 Nissan Navara Dual Cab ST 7AT (4×2) $44,550 Nissan Navara Dual Cab ST 6MT (4×4) $48,750 Nissan Navara Dual Cab ST 7AT (4×4) $51,250 Nissan Navara Dual Cab ST-X 6MT (4×2) From $46,450 Nissan Navara Dual Cab ST-X 7AT (4×2) From $48,950 Nissan Navara Dual Cab ST-X 6MT (4×4) From $53,600 Nissan Navara Dual Cab ST-X 7AT (4×4) From $56,100 Nissan Navara Dual Cab N-TREK 6MT (4×4) $56,800 Nissan Navara Dual Cab N-TREK 7AT (4×4) $59,300 Nissan Navara Dual Cab N-TREK Warrior 6MT (4×4) $63,490 Nissan Navara Dual Cab N-TREK Warrior 7AT (4×4) $65,990

