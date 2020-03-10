New York Auto Show postponed

New York will not go ahead with its upcoming auto show in April, moving it towards the end of the year to avoid a coronavirus outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS HAS struck another motor show, forcing the New York Auto Show to cancel its planned start in April to after Detroit, now running from August.

Just six weeks out from opening the doors, the Big Apple’s show will not run as planned, though the lead time for exhibitors to make new plans is far longer than when the Swiss government closed down the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, just days from opening.

Instead, the New York show will be held from August 26 – September 6, a lengthy four-month delay and putting it after the rival Detroit show in June. That might mean some manufacturers will be tempted to move unveils to Motor City rather than pursue a delayed start in New York. Or perhaps, like Geneva, we’ll just see a bevvy of digital unveils the world over.

Unlike the Geneva show, New York’s fair has been cancelled as a precaution by the organisers to the rampant Covid-19 coronavirus which is doing the rounds the world over. There are over 100 reported cases of the viral infection in New York and the show could become an automotive petri dish full of carriers.

Beyond motor shows, some Moto GP and F1 races have also been cancelled, though the Australian GP has confirmed it is going ahead with the Melbourne Grand Prix, which is in town this week.

