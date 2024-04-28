Car News 2024 Ford Mustang price and details

Ford is getting ready for the new seventh-generation Mustang to land in Australia very soon. The new gen model brings a range of enhancements, updates, and new editions not seen before, such as the Dark Horse.

2024 Ford Mustang Variants and Pricing

2024 Mustang EcoBoost fastback Engine/Transmission: 2.3 four/10spd auto Price: $64,990*

2024 Mustang GT fastback Engine/Transmission: 5.0 V8/6spd manual Price: $77,002*

2024 Mustang GT fastback Engine/Transmission: 5.0 V8/10spd auto Price: $80,902*

2024 Mustang GT convertible Engine/Transmission: 5.0 V8/10spd auto Price: $86,752*

2024 Mustang Dark Horse fastback Engine/Transmission: 5.0 V8/6spd manual Price: $99,102*

2024 Mustang Dark Horse fastback Engine/Transmission: 5.0 V8/10spd auto Price: $103,002*



*Prices include GST and LCT (where applicable), but not on-road costs.

Mustang Variants

The 2024 Mustang lineup in Australia will initially consist of three variants: EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse.

Both four-cylinder and V8 engine options have been updated for the new model, producing more power or torque, depending on the model, with Australian-delivered examples to receive an Active Valve Performance Exhaust as standard.

EcoBoost

At the entry point of the lineup lies the EcoBoost variant, powered by a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. While delivering performance, the EcoBoost brings efficiency over the bent eight, and is a little bit lighter on the pocket as a result of having four less cylinders. The EcoBoost is available exclusively as a fastback coupe with a ten-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.3-litre turbo four-cylinder features improvements to the turbo and electronic wastegate, exhaust manifold, camshaft timing and injection which increase torque to 475Nm at 3000rpm, compared to 448Nm at 3800rpm on the existing model. Power actually drops a little, down to 232kW at 5500rpm (from the previious 236kW at 6200rpm).

GT

The mainstay of the Mustang over its years, the V8-engined GT delivers the traditional rumbling Mustang soundtrack.

The Coyote 5.0-litre V8 gains 80mm throttle bodies, compatible air inlets and a dual fuel delivery system, resulting in 347kW at 7250rpm and 550Nm at 4750rpm. This compares to 339kW at 7000rpm and 556Nm at 4600rpm from the sixth-generation GT fastback manual.

Dark Horse

The Dark Horse is a limited-edition model with only 1000 units allocated for Australia.

Packing the same V8 as the GT, the wick is turned up to 349kW at 7250rpm. Maximum torque is actually reduced to 548Nm and it’s reached higher in the rev range at 4850rpm. The Dark Horse also gets a stronger Tremec six-speed manual transmission, while the GT uses a Getrag.

Notable Features

Standard on all MY24 Mustang variants is an electric park brake with ‘drift brake’ function that enables rear wheel drifts in closed circuit conditions.

All Australian-delivered Mustangs will come with a larger radiator and more powerful cooling fans to suit local conditions, while GTs also include an auxiliary oil cooler.

Brembo brakes are standard range-wide, with the GT fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tyres as standard on 19×9 front and 19×9.5 rear wheels.

Interior

The interior of the 2024 Mustang has evolved with two large digital screens dominating the cockpit – one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment. These screens offer customisable display options, with the 12.4-inch instrument screen capable of having different animated designs and drive mode-dependent visuals. It also provides access to embedded ‘track apps’ data.

Complementing the digital instrumentation is the SYNC 4-equipped 13.2-inch centre infotainment screen, angled towards the driver. According to Craig Sandvig, Ford Mustang’s interaction design manager, this setup aims to emulate the ‘experience of a jet fighter cockpit’. Additionally, the interior boasts sports-style metal pedals, ambient lighting, and push-button starting, creating an inviting and futuristic atmosphere.

All Australian-spec Mustangs come equipped with a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, leather-accented front seats with heating/cooling and six-way power adjustment, and illuminated sill panels. The driver’s seat features power lumbar and manual backrest functions, with leather trim extending to the steering wheel and park brake handle. While Recaro front seats are optional for the GT fastback and Dark Horse variants, the latter boasts a unique design and includes leather accents.

Australian release

The 2024 Ford Mustang is set to hit Australian dealerships in the second quarter of 2024, coinciding closely to the Mustang’s 60th Anniversary in April. Pricing for the range starts at $64,990 for the EcoBoost fastback auto and reaches $103,002 for the exclusive Dark Horse fastback auto, with only 1000 units allocated for Australia.

