Ford Puma pricing and specification revealed

Ford’s newest SUV will land in showrooms from $30k this year.

FORD AUSTRALIA has announced local pricing and specifications for its Ford Puma SUV.

Landing in showrooms form the second half of 2020 around October, the all-new model is priced from $29,990 plus on-road costs and available in three different trim grades:

Puma $29,990 Puma ST-Line $32,340 Puma ST-Line V $35,540

Equipment on the base grade Puma incudes 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome grille and fog lights, fabric trim interior, leather-wrap steering wheel, push-button start/stop, 8.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, AM/FM/DAB+ radio, Bluetooth, wireless smartphone charging, FordPass Connect which can connect the car to a mobile phone and schedule a service online.

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection, 180-degree reversing camera,, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, cruise control, driver impairment monitor, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitor and emergency assistance.

Park package adds adaptive cruise control with stop & go, lane centring, active park assist with front, side and rear ultrasonic sensors, front parking sensors and blind spot detection.

The ST-Line adds a bodykit including matte-black grille and ST-Line exclusive front bumper, 17-inch machine-finished alloy wheels and rear spoiler, and a sports suspension tune for tighter body control. Inside is red trimming on the gear shift, centre console, doors and dash. There’s also metal foot pedals, a 12.3-inch full colour digital instrument cluster and paddle shifters on the flat-bottom ST-Line steering wheel.

For the ST-Line V (Vignale), there is added chrome styling outside and larger 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside are leather-clad seats with grey stitching on the gear shifter, centre console, door trims and dash, and climate control, 10-speaker B&O Play audio with subwoofer and hands-free powered tailgate to the 410-litre boot from the keyless entry.

All models are powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 92kW and 170Nm through a seven-speed automatic transmission for a claimed fuel economy of 6.3L/100km. There are also five different driving modes that can help the Puma in certain situations: normal, sport, eco, slippery and trail presets.

“The Puma and Escape both show the desire for charismatic, innovative models with a high level of standard equipment, from safety and driver assist technology, for discerning customers who demand both style and substance,” said Ford Australia CEO, Kay Hart.

“As an advanced, connected urban SUV, the tech-laden Puma will bring life-changing innovations to customers, like the Ford Pass Connect embedded modem.”

