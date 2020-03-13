Over 100,000 Mitsubishi Tritons recalled for fire risk

Over 100,000 Mitsubishi Tritons have been recalled due to a fire risk near the towbar.

MITSUBISHI AUSTRALIA has issued a recall notice on its Triton ute, finding a fault that could cause vehicles to catch fire.

The problem affects 102,616 Triton MQ and MR models which were sold in Australia from 3 February 2015 – 2 December 2019, for model year 2015-19 cars.

Mitsubishi says that fire risk is due to the incorrect installation of a genuine accessory towbar in some models, caused by liquid making contact with the electrical harness:

“Due to incorrect installation, the genuine accessory towbar wiring harness (where fitted) may allow liquids to contact the electrical circuits. This may cause the harness and its surrounds to overheat, burn or catch fire.

“If the tow bar wiring harness or its surrounds burn or catch fire, there is a risk of injury to vehicle occupants and other road users.”

Exactly 102,616 models have been recalled. Concerned owners can contact their closest Mitsubishi dealer to have the fault fixed free of charge, and Mitsubishi Motors Australia will write to affected owners.

A full list of affected vehicles can be found on the Product Recall website.