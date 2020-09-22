Five best trick dual-cab utes for fifty-odd grand

The car market isn’t exactly brimming with action so it’s a top time to buy a ute.

There are plenty of different utes on the market but here we’re looking at the top deals for tricked-up dual-cab utes on the market for between $50-60K. This eliminates pure work dogs like 4×4 cab chassis (The new Ranger XLT cab-chassis is not yet listed) and more expensive options like Chevrolets, RAMs, Ford Ranger Wildtrak and Nissan Navara Warrior.

But there’s still plenty of capable 4×4 ability and equipment stuffed into these hot deals. All prices are current manufacturer drive-away deals calculated to a Victorian postcode.

Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain

Price: $58,990

Why it’s here: 6 year warranty, excellent interior, excellent safety credentials, smooth drivetrain

Kicking off preceding is the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain, which we’ve recently reviewed. It scores well based on its high level of equipment and safety technology, capable off-road drivetrain, and reliable, smooth 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel with a well-matched six-speed auto. This is also the absolute top of the range model with the blacked-out alloys, bars and other parts that look quite sharp in appearance. And at this price, we can’t complain that Isuzu pricing has gone upmarket, even if the car has.

Mitsubishi Triton GSR

Price: $54,990

Why it’s here: 7 year warranty, 3 years free servicing, excellent four-wheel drive system, sharp presentation inside and out

Like the X-Terrain the Triton GSR offers the top range model at under $60k. In this instance, the Triton also has a five-star ANCAP rating, though it doesn’t have the same level of safety technology found in the Isuzu. It does have a competent 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine and the Super Select II 4×4 system with centre and rear diff locks is one of the best in the segment.

Nissan Navara N-Trek

Price: $55,790

Why it’s here: Plenty of equipment upgrades, solid driveline and upgraded tech inside

Nissan’s Navara in current guise might be getting a little long in the tooth but upgrades such as a much better infotainment system and these N-Trek trim additions elevate the model so that it continues to compete handily. The 2.3-litre twin-turbo and seven-speed auto, while not upgraded in a while, have proven to be good performers and provide enough grunt for a 3.5-tonne towing capacity. Nissan’s also sorted out the coil-spring rear-end so it’s a good town ute, relatively.

Volkswagen Amarok Canyon

Price: $58,990

Why it’s here: Powerful V6 with heaps of grunt, nice interior layout, full-time four-wheel drive

Sure, it’s even older than the Navara but VW’s Amarok was ahead of its time when it launched with passenger car comforts in the cabin and sharp handling. This was bolstered by it being the only V6 diesel turbo available, at least until the short-lived Mercedes-Benz X-Class had its dash. The V6 provides 165kW (180kW on overboost) and 550Nm through an auto for a 3500kg towing capacity. The Canyon has further equipment flourishes such as 17-inch alloys, Bi-xenon headlights, special seat trim and Canyon decals.

Ford Ranger Sport

Price: $49,490

Why it’s here: Value for a Ranger, good ute to drive, some nice additions

This the only ‘tricked-up’ Ranger on this list because Rangers are not cheap, and something like a Wildtrak brings the price straight up in the sixties. Still, this water-down Raptor/Wildtrak-X styled model looks somewhat nicer than an XLT but at XLS money. The interior isn’t flash, but you do get Sync3 and Ford Pass Connect on the infotainment system with Apple CarPLay and Android Auto, and the exclusive 3.2-litre five-pot diesel engine, while aging, remains a good unit.

More ute deals…

