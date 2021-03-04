Our independent 2021 Nissan Navara review in Australia, including price, specs, interior, ride and handling, safety and score. Nissan’s current D23 generation Navara has been with us since 2015 and in that time it has had a few revisions though nothing as significant as this MY21 facelift. Borrowing styling cues from the tough Nissan Titan pick-up truck on sale in the US, the Navara flexes its muscles with tougher styling, a heck of an upgrade in safety, welcome technology in the cabin, and some minor but important chassis revisions to bring it to the top of the class for work duties. How much does Nissan Navara cost and what do you get? Nissan is simplifying the range for the facelifted MY21 Navara, dropping the entry DX and RX. This is because buyers are simply buying upstream with a solid move toward top-end models that look flashier (tougher) and have the sort of mod-cons you’d expect in a passenger car and not a worksite utility. That means there is a new entry SL, followed by the ST, ST-X, and new flagship PRO-4X. We’re in the ST-X for this review before the PRO-4X lands late-March. The PRO-4X, with its even tougher styling cues and unique grey paint, will be the basis for the new Navara Warrior, a model which completely sold out in pre-facelift guise (1400 units).

Despite the removal of the DX and RX, there remains a wide variety on offer: 4×2 and 4×4 drive layouts, manual and automatic transmissions, and cab-chassis and styleside single, king and dual-cab bodies. The new lineup also sees more widespread use of the stalwart 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel alongside the single-turbo version.

2021 Nissan Navara driveaway price guide:

SL Single Cab Chassis 4X2 Manual $33,890 Single Cab Chassis 4X2 Auto $36,390 Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Manual $47,990 Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Auto $49,490 ST Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Manual $50,990 Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Auto $52,490 ST-X Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Manual (Cloth Interior) $57,290 Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Auto (Cloth Interior) $58,790 Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Auto (Leather Interior 6 ) $59,790 Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Auto (Leather Interior 6 & Sunroof) $60,790 PRO-4X Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Manual $61,290 Dual Cab Pickup 4X4 Auto $62,790

Equipment includes a new 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7.0-inch driver’s screen, fabric or leather seats, USB charge points front and rear, 16-18-inch alloy wheel designs, heated front seats, powered driver’s seat, sat nav, keyless entry and dual-zone ventilation.

What’s the styling like outside?

That Titan-inspired grille upfront makes the Navara look wider and bonnet bulges bump up the top, plus new four-lamp LED headlights improve both appearance and vision at night. They also incorporate a C-shape daytime running lamp which gives some extra personality to the Navara.

But it’s not all about the front, with the rear bringing all-new taillights with a signature LED pattern, a new lower bumper with step for better, er, step up, and a new tailgate. The tailgate has NAVARA embossed into it, which means unlike stickered versions – that say Toyota and Ford use – the stamped metal won’t ever fade away.

On the side, we see new wheel designs and side steps, plus new sports bars on some models. There’s also this nice new copper colour, and the PRO-4x is unique in offering flat grey paint.

At the launch event, some actually preferred the previous generation appearance, but the bolder front and rear plus much improved LED headlights have us thinking that this is certainly a stylish upgrade, plus the PRO-4X which looks already good in grey paint will be a bit of a head-turner when it gets the Warrior treatment (big wheels, lifted suspension and tougher bars etc).

There is also a swathe of new Nissan accessories that can be equipped with any new Navara model and we had a good look at them. The bars up front integrate like a factory finish with integrated LED lights and winch compatibility, and for the first time, you can order a Nissan snorkel. The accessories go a long way to toughen up and make safer (when you face a roo in the night) any model and are all designed and engineered in Australia by an in-house team at Nissan.