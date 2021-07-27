SsangYong teases upcoming “KR10” retro off-roader

Ssangyong’s SUV concept shows a retro 4×4 to take on the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.

South Korean carmaker Ssangyong has shown us a sketch of the KR10 concept off-road SUV which could hit the market in the next few years.

It takes styling cues from the concept car with the brand’s ‘Powered by Toughness’ design language. We see hints of the Toyota FJ Cruiser, Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler. It could certainly be an appealing car if the production version retains similar cues.

On the side are boxy arches and pumped-out wheels with an aggressive look. An equally boxy glasshouse gives the same feeling like the aforementioned rivals. Body cladding continues along the sills and on top is a foldback open roof or roof racks, hinting at different roof-top bodystyles. That idea is something like the fabric roof available on the new Land Rover Defender.

The rear features a big square tailgate that might open sideways and a mount for the spare wheel. It suggests a possibly smaller boot space than conventional four-wheel drive wagons in exchange for style.

A spokesperson for Ssangyong adds: “The ‘Powered by Toughness’ is a design philosophy that emphasises the importance that SsangYong places on the value of design. Along with the themes of strength and modernity, it robustly under-pins its long standing ‘Korean Can Do’ message which has been central to the Korando product line over four iterations, dating back to the original from 1983.”

There are no further details but it is possible Ssangyong will feature a variety of drivetrains – maybe a diesel turbo that would suit Australia but also more efficient options that would meet its goal of being a greener car company. Ssangyong has already released a fully electric car with a 139kW electric motor and almost 420km of driving range – though such a drivetrain might not suit long-distance touring too well.