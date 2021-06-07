Volvo XC40 Recharge electric priced at $76,990

Volvo Australia confirms local pricing and specification for the new XC40 Recharge Pure Electric SUV ahead of a third-quarter Australian launch.

Volvo has confirmed pricing and specification for its first all-electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. The model will land in Australia later this year priced at $76,990 before on-road costs.

Available in one specification, the XC40 Recharge is powered by twin 150 kW electric motors front and rear which produce a total combined output of 300kW and 660Nm. The claimed 0-100kph time is 4.9 seconds. The driving range is 418km thanks to a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack under the floor. Recharging times via DC fast charging will take the battery from zero to 80 per cent charge in around 40 minutes.

Inside are aluminium accents and contrast stitching in a familiar XC40 design and leather accented seats. Unlike other Volvo XC40 models, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric has no start-stop button. Once it is unlocked, you simply sit in the seat and drive.

Additional equipment includes a Clean Zone multi climate system which helps remove outside pollutants and particles. The Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is also the first vehicle in Australia to come with a fully integrated Google Android Infotainment operating system, with Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play Store built in.

Other standard features include Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System, 20-inch 5V Spoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, heated seats and a swag of safety features, including City Safety, Collision Warning and Mitigation, and Parking Assist.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric Australia



Price: $76,990 plus on-road costs

20″ 5V Spoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System

9″ Centre Screen Display

Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB)

Smart Telephone Integration

Wireless device mirroring, Android Auto and CarPlay

Speech function

Inductive charging for smartphones

City Safety

Collision Warning and Mitigation, Front and Rear

Park Assist, Front and Rear with Camera

Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert

Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist and Lane Keeping Aid

360-degree camera

Hill start assist and Hill Descent Control

Keyless Entry and Hands-Free tailgate

Electronic Folding Exterior Mirrors

Auto Dimming Internal and External Mirrors

LED Headlight System

Cutting Edge interior Décor inlays

2 Zone Climate Control System

Leather Accented Seating

Heated front seats

Heated rear seats

Front and rear carpet mats

Power Folding Rear Headrests

A 300kW, 660Nm electric drivetrain

All-Wheel Drive