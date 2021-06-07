Volvo XC40 Recharge electric priced at $76,990
Volvo Australia confirms local pricing and specification for the new XC40 Recharge Pure Electric SUV ahead of a third-quarter Australian launch.
Volvo has confirmed pricing and specification for its first all-electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. The model will land in Australia later this year priced at $76,990 before on-road costs.
Available in one specification, the XC40 Recharge is powered by twin 150 kW electric motors front and rear which produce a total combined output of 300kW and 660Nm. The claimed 0-100kph time is 4.9 seconds. The driving range is 418km thanks to a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack under the floor. Recharging times via DC fast charging will take the battery from zero to 80 per cent charge in around 40 minutes.
Inside are aluminium accents and contrast stitching in a familiar XC40 design and leather accented seats. Unlike other Volvo XC40 models, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric has no start-stop button. Once it is unlocked, you simply sit in the seat and drive.
Additional equipment includes a Clean Zone multi climate system which helps remove outside pollutants and particles. The Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is also the first vehicle in Australia to come with a fully integrated Google Android Infotainment operating system, with Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play Store built in.
Other standard features include Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System, 20-inch 5V Spoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, heated seats and a swag of safety features, including City Safety, Collision Warning and Mitigation, and Parking Assist.
Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric Australia
Price: $76,990 plus on-road costs
20″ 5V Spoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System
9″ Centre Screen Display
Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB)
Smart Telephone Integration
Wireless device mirroring, Android Auto and CarPlay
Speech function
Inductive charging for smartphones
City Safety
Collision Warning and Mitigation, Front and Rear
Park Assist, Front and Rear with Camera
Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist and Lane Keeping Aid
360-degree camera
Parking assistance, front and rear
Hill start assist and Hill Descent Control
Keyless Entry and Hands-Free tailgate
Electronic Folding Exterior Mirrors
Auto Dimming Internal and External Mirrors
LED Headlight System
Cutting Edge interior Décor inlays
2 Zone Climate Control System
Leather Accented Seating
Heated front seats
Heated rear seats
Front and rear carpet mats
Power Folding Rear Headrests
A 300kW, 660Nm electric drivetrain
All-Wheel Drive