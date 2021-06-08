FCA to run local Stellnatis group including PSA

FCA Australia confirms it will run the local operation for the new Stellantis group including Groupe PSA.

FCA Australia will head operations for the new Stellantis group locally. The brands that fall under the Stellantis umbrella are Jeep, RAM, Abarth, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, Citroen and Peugeot.

Stepping up to manage the group is Kevin Flynn, Managing Director of FCA Australia. The new Stellantis arm here will be responsible for both Australia and New Zealand markets.

Distribution of the brands will remain the same, however, including standing partnerships with Inchcape, Ateco, and Armstrongs and their dealer networks.

Billy Hayes, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Regional Operations Stellantis India & Asia Pacific Region said: “With an ongoing focus on strengthening the growth of each of our brands across Australia and New Zealand, we have made the strategic decision to centralise our brand operations in Australia. This new structure will ensure the appropriate resources are given to each of our general distributor partners as we support them for the success of our businesses combined.”

This new structure is effective immediately.