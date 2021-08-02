Volvo Concept Recharge shows Swede’s electric future

Volvo has official shown the Concept Recharge car will likely debut on stage at the Munich Motor Show.

It represents a significant shift in EV design for the brand, which until now has only produced all-electric models based directly or heavily on internal combustion-engined vehicles – the XC40 Recharge and the new C40. The Recharge shows how Volvo will be able to introduce new proportions to its models, when cars using a new dedicated all-electric platform go into production, starting with the next-generation XC90.

“Our Concept Recharge represents a manifesto for the all-electric future of Volvo Cars, as well as a new type of vehicle,” explains Robin Page, Head of Design at Volvo.

“It displays new and modern proportions that go hand in hand with increased versatility and shows what technology can enable in terms of design.”

No proportions have been revealed, but while the Concept Recharge rides tall like the company’s family of XC-badged SUVs, the body shape lends itself more to a large, high-riding estate car than an SUV, with a tall belt line and a noticeably slim daylight opening.

In particular, Volvo points to the position of the wheels; the wheelbase itself is almost as long as the body, with tiny front and rear overhangs, to maximise interior space. The floor is entirely flat, with the battery integrated underneath it.

Concept Recharge also introduces Volvo’s next-generation design language, so is a preview of vehicles to come, beyond the next XC90.