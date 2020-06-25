Video: Hyundai Palisade Australia first look

Our first look video walkaround of the new Hyundai Palisade in Australia.

Hyundai Australia has confirmed it will offer the large Palisade SUV here later this year, and we’ve had a quick look at the model before it officially launches (albeit this model is left-hand drive). You can read further details on the Palisade for Australia here.

