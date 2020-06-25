Car News

Video: Hyundai Palisade Australia first look

26 Jun 2020 Alex Rae
0 0 0

Our first look video walkaround of the new Hyundai Palisade in Australia.

Hyundai Australia has confirmed it will offer the large Palisade SUV here later this year, and we’ve had a quick look at the model before it officially launches (albeit this model is left-hand drive). You can read further details on the Palisade for Australia here.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).

Hyundai Palisade confirmed for Australia

Find the best demonstrator car deals for Practical Motoring readers around Australia on our Live Deals website. 

Tags:

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Might Also Like

Hyundai Palisade confirmed for Australia

June 26, 2020
0

MG HS Essence pricing and spec

June 22, 2020
0
ST-L grade 79%

2020 Nissan Juke Review and Video

June 18, 2020
1

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed with big changes

June 3, 2020
0
Alex Rae

Alex Rae