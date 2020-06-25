Hyundai Palisade confirmed for Australia

Hyundai’s biggest SUV will arrive in Australia to take on the Toyota Kluger and Mazda CX-9.

Hyundai Australia has confirmed it will offer the large Palisade SUV here later this year.

Already on sale in the US and slated for right-hand drive production this year for a late-2020 arrival in Australia, the Palisade will be offered in seven and eight-seat configurations with petrol and diesel drivetrains.

The new offering is a win for Hyundai Australia which has been lobbying for RHD production since the model was first announced two years ago.

The Palisade will trot down the same assembly line as the Santa Fe in South Korea with the steering wheel installed on the right-hand side, though it’s much larger than the Santa Fe, measuring around 210mm longer with a 180mm longer wheelbase and boot that measures 311L with all three rows up (two and a half times larger than the Santa Fe), or 704L with two rows of seating in use.

When it does land, the expected price range is $50,000 to $70,000, with a handful of trim levels on offer. The petrol engine is a 3.8-litre V6 producing 213kW and 355Nm at the front wheels exclusively, the diesel a 2.2-litre making 147kW and 440Nm at all four wheels, and both are mated to an eight-speed automatic.

With three rows of seating inside and a huge cabin space, it will compete against the Toyota Kluger, Mazda CX-9 and Nissan Pathfinder. Some of the conveniences are 16 cup holders (!), seven USB ports, roof ventilation for all rows, heating and ventilated front and second-row seats and middle-seat delete for the second-row (as a seven-seater with ‘walkthrough’ aisle).

There’s also a digital instrument cluster with blind-spot video streaming and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, reversing camera, 360-degree cameras, and more. Comfort comes via electrically adjustable seats and plenty of Nappa leather.

Both second and third-rows get isofix anchors for child seats, plus tether points, including for the third row. Also expect a bevvy of safety technology including AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, passenger detection monitors, and more.

In our time with the model at Hyundai Australia’s headquarter we had a quick look, touch, and feel of the car and it’s huge, with plenty of quality trims. It will be the flagship SUV in the local brand lineup.

