Volkswagen’s modern Kombi sells out in Australia

Cashed up boomer hippies buy up the full allocation of modern Kombi’s.

VW’s modern Kombi inspired campervan has sold out in Australia the same day it went on sale.

Undeterred by the online-only buying system, customers digitally lined up to exhaust the full allocation of 30 VW California Beach limited editions, based on the updated T6.1 Transporter. It’s a sign of the COVID-19-led times that cars are being purchased online to help reduce physical contact and that Aussies are pumped to go camping in their own backyard – and that’s a great thing.

“It’s rather fitting that one of our most iconic and successful heritage models ushers in a new way of selling our vehicles,” said Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Australia Director, Ryan Davies.

“In the changing, often unpredictable world we live in right now, being able to offer customers new levels of flexibility feels like a natural step for the People’s Car Brand. Our online ordering and trade-in valuation is largely an Australian innovation, and it’s great to see it being utilized by our customers.”

The new Kombi is, however, a significantly different proposition to the hippie transport bus of yesteryear. For a start, the price of $82,990 before on-roads eclipses any Kombi van before it, and the cabin, which comes equipped with requisite table, kitchenette and lounge chairs, is also equipped upfront with digital screens that seamlessly connect with Apple and Android phones for playing tunes. And for longer stays, there’s a pop-up tent on the roof.

The California Beach will be the first T6.1 updated van to land in Australia when stock arrives later this year, ahead of the full-time lineup of models.

While you can’t always get what you want, some still might find what they need, with the local arm adding that there was stock left of its limited-edition Multivan Cruise, which also went on sale yesterday at 10am.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).