RAM Australia introduces 1500 Warlock limited edition

New RAM 1500 Warlock ute joins Australian lineup.

RAM Australia has introduced the new limited-edition 4×4 Warlock model to its 1500 ute lineup.

The blacked-out and lifted special edition ute will help RAM do battle against the new Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

The special model sits at the top of the RAM 1500 range in Australia at a starting price of $104,400 before on-road costs. It gains interior trim upgrades and some unique exterior styling elements such as a black grille, flared wheel arches, bonnet bulge, 20-inch black alloys, shadow headlights, side steps, and ride on one-inch higher suspension.

Some of the items above are optional on US-spec RAM Warlocks. It also gains the Ram Box available on other models in the range like the Laramie and Express (starting from $79,950 plus on-roads).

The engine remains the same 5.7-litre petrol V8 Hemi found in across the 1500 stable, producing 291kW and 556Nm. Inside, there’s leather trim upholstery and electric adjustable seats, 7.0-inch infotainment system, an openable rear window and auto-dimming rear mirror.

The new model will be another boost for RAM in Australia, which is enjoying month-on-month sales success despite negative market conditions, recording over 600 sales last month alone.

