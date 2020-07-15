Nissan Ariya revealed – and it’s a good fit for Australia

Nissan has unveiled its first electric SUV, and it looks like it’ll bring a stiff fight to the competition.

Nissan has lifted the sheet on its all-new Ariya fully-electric SUV.

There’s no doubt that this is now the most futuristic and sharp looking model in Nissan’s lineup. From front to back, it looks like it has rolled straight off the set of Blade Runner, but this is real life. The Nissan Aryia will go on sale around the world next year, including in right-hand drive markets Japan and the UK, but Nissan Australia is yet to confirm the model will arrive here.

As a brief overview, the family-oriented SUV has some impressive spec, such as 600km driving range from a single charge, almost 400km recharging in 30 minutes, and a 290kW electric motor system that pushes out 600Nm of torque.

There will be two lithium-ion batteries available, the smallest a 63kWh pack providing 430-450km range, and a larger 87kWh pack providing 580-610km range. Nissan is yet to confirm the exact WLTP driving range results.

Both front and all-wheel drive layout are available, with the front-driver posing as the most affordable model available. It is fixed with a 160kW/300Nm electric motor that provides a 7.5 second shuttle from 0-100km/h. Driving range is 450km.

The same layout with an 87kWh battery produces 178kW and 300Nm, with a longer 610km driving range though a slightly slower 7.6sec sprint to the ton (on account of the larger battery’s weight).

All-wheel drive with the 63kWh battery provides for a 250kW/560Nm output from the twin-motor setup that sees the 0-100km/h time fall under 6.0 seconds at 5.4sec. The driving range is 430km.

With AWD, the top-spec 87kWh battery produces 290kW and 600Nm, for a 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds and 580km driving range.

All models have an on-board 130W fast-charging inverter that can top up 375km (80 per cent of the smallest battery’s lowest range) in 30 minutes.

Technology is obviously at the forefront for the Ariya and the cabin is just a space-age as the exterior looks. Inside, there’s no transmission tunnel so the centre is spacious and useful, with storage underneath the wide central pad. We see climate controls smartly integrated into the timber fascia that runs across the dash and a mix of premium materials.

The centrepiece of the infotainment and driver controls is a 12.3-inch twin-screen system that has the usual Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but also Amazon Alexa assistant.

Joining the bag of technology goodies is Nissan’s Pro Pilot 2.0 which allows for hands-free driving in some circumstances. It makes use of over 20 sensors such as cameras, radar and ultrasonic components. The Nissan Leaf’s e-Pedal also finds its way into the system which allows for one-pedal driving.

Measuring 4595mm long, 1850mm wide and 1655mm tall, the Ariya isn’t huge, but its 2775mm wheelbase should give it a spacious feeling inside. The boot is a solid (considering it has the battery pack underneath) 466-litres large, though the larger 87kWh eats up 58L of that.

We like what we see from Nissan’s second electric car. It has clearly taken learnings from the years of experience producing Leaf and has drastically updated design and technology over anything we see in the current lineup.

We’re just waiting on Nissan Australia’s final word on if the Ariya will ever land here – for now, it’s a ‘want’.

