RAM confirms new dual-cab mid-size ute by 2026

Fully electric RAM mid-size ute with 800km driving range will launch by 2026.

RAM will launch a new mid-size ute to tackle the likes of the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux within the next five years.

While a rival size-wise Australian dual-cab utes, the new mid-size ute will be fully electric, says parent company Stellantis, and will launch ‘between 2024 and 2026’.

The new ‘STLA’ electric platform underneath will be used in a variety of passenger cars and adapted for use in the light commercial segment. The potential power output will be up to 330kW from all four wheels, though the platform itself will be support front, rear and all-wheel drivelines, and up to 660kW can be used in high-performance applications.

The expected driving range is up to a long 800km from large 101 and 118kWh lithium-ion battery packs and replenishing the driving range is supported by DC fast charging that can add 32km per minute. The rate is slower when using a general power outlet at home.

Around five years away, we are yet to see any proper sketch of what RAM is cooking up, though it has shown a shadowy teaser of the new electric 1500.

Alongside the new mid-size ute, RAM is also launching an all-electric RAM 1500 pick-up truck to compete against the electrified Ford F truck. A vehicle already on sale here as a petrol V8 there is the potential for RAM to bring the electric 1500 down under, which means the new electric dual-cab ute could also come.