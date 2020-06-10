New Mazda BT-50: almost here and what we know

Mazda is close to revealing its new BT-50, and we’ve dissected its fraternal twin to figure out what to expect.

This is what Mazda’s new-generation BT-50 ute looks like when you turn off the garage lights.

Released today on its social media pages in a dark teaser image, Mazda has now told us when the new Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger rival will be unveiled.

One week from today on June 17 at 11am, Mazda will officially pull the sheet off its new 2021 BT-50. Much has been speculated, such as if the brand’s Kodo design language will be adapted to suit the expected bold appearance of most dual-cab utes, or if it will be something else entirely different out of the box.

What we do know is that the new ute is born from a collaboration between Isuzu and Mazda, with Isuzu leading development of the ladder-frame chassis and, likely, the drivetrain for both, while Mazda focused on its requirements and design. Mazda has already said that it was leading its own body design, so we fully expect it to look different to the next-generation Isuzu D-Max revealed overseas already.

To recap the 2020 Isuzu D-Max’s specs, which will mostly be the equivalent vehicle underskin:

The engine is the same 3.0-litre turbo diesel as before, revised and boosted to 140kW and 450Nm.

A rear differential lock has been added, along with an increased wading depth to 800mm and hill descent control.

Inside, the interior features an overhauled designed and a 9.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s a 4.2-inch colour display in the driver’s cluster, and tilt and reach adjustable steering column. Other mod-cons include keyless entry and start, parking sensors, automatic headlights and wipers, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind zone spot monitoring.

The current (not next-gen) Isuzu D-Max has over one-tonne payload and a 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity.

Given these are the Isuzu specs for Thailand, so we will likely see more or a revision of the specs in Australian delivered cars. Mazda has not spoken yet about any features the new BT-50 has.

Join us next week for the official reveal!

