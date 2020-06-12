New 400Z “no question” for Nissan Australia

Excited for the new Nissan ‘400Z’? Like previous Z models, Nissan Australia is already excited, and it sounds destined to land on our shores.

After the dust has settled following Nissan’s huge future models teaser video last month, we can finally start to assess what was shown and what we can expect to arrive in Australia in the future. One of the most anticipated is the new Z coupe, shown and confirmed in the video and a popular talking point.

While the model is likely at least 18 months away (debut in 2021 according to sources), Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester tells us that he’s salivating over the prospect of the retro-styled sports car being available in Australia.

“Oh of course, there’s no question,” he told Practical Motoring when asked if Nissan Australia was excited about the new model.

Avoiding naming the (so far unknown) nameplate and confirmation that the new model was coming to Australia until an official announcement, Lester added that it will be an exciting model for the Japanese brand.

“The shot that was shown in the teaser, the speculation around a next-generation Z would have us all as car enthusiasts really salivating, and that’s an exciting place to be in with a brand so rich with sports car heritage talking about next-generation models.”

Par for the course, Nissan Australia is not going to confirm the model until Nissan officially reveals it, but did say that it’s a model they’re already eyeing off for local showrooms.

“We’d really be excited for sure. We’d put our hand up to get it, there’s no question about that.”

Given that all previous Z models have been available, we’re sure that the new 400Z should certainly arrive here. The new Z logo has also been trademarked in Australia recently, strongly suggesting it will come.

Details have so far only arrived through the rumour mill, though some sources in Japan have provided interesting specifications for the model, such as that it will pack a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine producing 298kW (400hp – hence the name) and 475Nm mated to a seven-speed auto. A lower output version with around 224kW/400Nm is also expected in some markets, though possibly only one variant would be available in Australia.

Launch date in Japan – or at least the unveil – is said to be 2021.

One thing we do know though is that the design will hark back in some ways to the original S30 240/260Z coupes, with circular headlights and raked rear-end – perhaps also with horizontal taillights inspired by the later 300ZX. To us, this could be a fine adieu if it really is the last Z car.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).