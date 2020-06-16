New 2021 Nissan X-Trail revealed

Say hello to the next-generation Nissan X-Trail.

Unveiled in the US overnight, this new generation Nissan Rogue previews what we can expect from the new Nissan X-Trail in Australia.

Named either Rogue or X-Trail depending on what part of the world you live in, this new model brings sweeping updates to Nissan’s most popular SUV – and the world’s second best-selling SUV.

New for this fourth-generation model is a boxier, upright appearance, adopting Nissan’s new V-Motion grille and slim LED headlights with blistered sides and wheels arches. And while keeping the same wheelbase which previously catered for a three-row layout, the new models shrink 38mm length, giving it a slightly smaller boot – in US-spec Rogues.

But inside we see an overhaul of the cabin, with nicer materials, a large 12.3-inch digital driver’s cluster, central 9.0-inch tablet for the infotainment system, and even wireless Apple CarPlay. It’s certainly a much more tech-driven and fresher interior design than the current third-gen model.

For the US Rogue shown here, the engine is a carryover of the 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated unit, but producing more power and torque at 135kW and 245Nm through a CVT auto. Drive layout options continue to be front and all-wheel drive configurations. For Australia, it is not yet clear what engines we’ll get, such as if the diesel will carry on or what hybrid powertrains might be offered. The model is tipped to arrive here in around 12 months.

Other improvements will be underneath to the platform architecture, better ride and handling and NVH, and a step towards driverless tech with the inclusion of ProPilot that brings adaptive cruise control and steering assist. It also offers a bevvy of automated safety aids and alerts.

