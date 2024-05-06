4x44x4 NewsCar News LDV T60 Max Plus brings critical safety system

LDV T60 Plus: Enhanced with AEB, new multi-link rear suspension, increased payload capability, and extra technology. Starting at $45,990 drive-away.

AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING (AEB – we explain it here) will be compulsory on new light-commercial vehicles sold in Australia from 1 March 2025, and that presents a problem for models such as the LDV T60 which has never had it. Fixing that issue for LDV’s future sales is this new top-spec T60 Max Plus model, although it remains unseen in all other variants, for now.

That means buyers who want AEB – plus a raft of other upgrades – will need to stump up $45,990 (driveaway), an increase of $4500 over the Max Luxe. However, in the greater scheme of things, this price is cheaper than many spec-for-spec equivalent 4×4 dual-cab ute options.

Based on the Maxus Interstellar H sold in China by LDV Maxus there are many new features and styling changes. These include a new multi-link rear suspension with increased payload capacity of 840kg for the manual and 830kg with the eight-speed auto. The Mega Tub Plus variant accommodates up to 800kg in payloac and all models feature a maximum braked towing capacity of 3000kg. These figures a bit light compared to many of the circa one-tonne payload/3500kg braked towing competition, despite the LDV T60 using one of the most powerful diesel engines in class.

That motor is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel delivering 160kW at 4000rpm and 500Nm of torque from 1500rpm. Paired with an automatic 8-speed ZF gearbox, it offers a claimed combined fuel consumption 8.9L/100km, and gets thirstier with the manual that brings the claim up to 9.3L/100km.

The Plus model also brings a slight revision in styling with black gloss grille, door handles, mirror covers (now auto-folding with heating), trims and rear bumper, where you will find the tailgate can now be locked.

Inside, a new twin-screen dashboard looks the business and uses two 12.3-inch displays to show information such as the now wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (on automatic transmission models).

The centre console is also less cluttered in appearance due to a steering wheel column-mounted gear selector removing the need for a traditional shifter. Speaking of the steering wheel, the electronic power system has been tweaked for what should be improved feel and response.

Safety features include the touted AEB tech which operates from 8km/h. There is also now adaptive cruise control that works from 8 to 130km/h, lane keeping assist that works from 60km/h, LED daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags, and a 360-degree panoramic camera.

While the technical specifications suggest a safer vehicle in certain circumstances, the model won’t need to be retested by ANCAP and carries the T60’s (non-AEB) original 5-star ANCAP rating.

Additional upgrades include more sound-proofing material between the engine and bulkhead, updated touch-sensitive air-conditioning controls, and an electronic parking brake.

Pricing for ABN holders starts at $45,990 for the manual, $47,990 for the automatic, and $49,490 for the Megatub automatic. All LDV T60s come with a 7-year/200,000km warranty, and 5-year/unlimited kilometre Roadside Assist.

2024 LDV T60 Max Plus Pricing

Manual: $45,990 (ABN price)

Automatic: $47,990 (ABN price)

Megatub Automatic: $49,490 (ABN price)

