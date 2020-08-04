New CEO at Ford Australia and New Zealand

New boss for Ford Australia will see in the new decade.

Ford has appointed the man in charge of the new Ranger program to head Ford Australia and New Zealand as CEO.

Following more than 26 years at the blue oval in a career that started within the brand’s customer service division, Andrew Birkic will head Ford in this decade just before the launch of the new generation Ranger.

Birkic is a veteran Ford employee, and previously held executive positions for the company in Shanghai (dealer development) and Ford’s homeland Detroit (advanced consumer experience).

“I am thrilled to be re-joining the fantastic team in Australia and New Zealand,” says Birkic. “I know how passionate and accomplished the team is, having spent the past two years working with the Ranger and Everest development team to grow the brands across more than 180 markets.

“I look forward to working closely with our team and dealers to serve our customers.”

Meanwhile, Kay Hart, who held a position as Ford Australia/NZ CEO for the last two years, will move to the UK as Enterprise Product Line Manager for Vans and Buses.

“I’ve loved my time in Australia and New Zealand,” says Hart, who started with Ford in the New Zealand’s division’s marketing team.

“I have every confidence that our Ford team – both employees and dealers – will continue to strive to create an even better experience for our customers and introduce great vehicles to this rapidly evolving market.

“I am proud of our commitment to Australia, and the work of our 2500-strong team who design and engineer world-class vehicles like the Ranger and Everest and look forward to following their progress in my new role.”

