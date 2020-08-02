VW’s new Caddy Mini-Camper would be great for Australia

Unveiled in drawn images ahead of its proper debut, the new VW Caddy Mini-Camper would be another local hit for VW if it came to Australia.

Sleeping with a big view of the stars in the bush and with convenience is what VW’s new Caddy Mini-Camper does well.

The successor to the fourth-gen Caddy Beach camper which went on sale in Australia last year (in limited numbers), the Mini-Camper is based on the brand’s new fifth-generation MQB platform. The upgrade brings the latest technology, active driver safety assistant systems and better packaging.

Inside, the Mini-Campers has a full two-metre-long bed with underneath storage and storage bags that double as window blinds. The bed can fold out or be removed for practical use as a van, and table and chairs come along as standard equipment. Overhead, a large panoramic glass roof gives a clear view of the night sky while you sleep.

Released only in sketched images, for now, the full reveal will happen in September. Gear included will be a large 10-inch digital driver’s display, large touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and connected internet services. We can also expect a comprehensive suite of safety assistance including active cruise control, lane-keeping assist, trailer sway and rear-cross traffic alert.

Powering the Mini-Camper in Europe where it has been confirmed for sale will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol producing 85kW or a 2.0-litre four-pot turbo diesel with three varying power outputs of 55kW, 75kW or 90kW.

While VW Australia has claimed recent success selling campervans such as with the Caddy Beach and the recent modernised Kombi, it is yet to confirm plans for the new-generation Caddy Mini-Camper. Last year’s Caddy Beach sold for $47k, and a similar price would likely be attached to the new Mini-Camper if it were to land down under.

More details to be revealed next month.

