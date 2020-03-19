New 2020 Kia Sorento revealed

A comprehensively updated rival to the large seven-seat SUV segment is soon to arrive.

KIA HAS finally unveiled its new Sorento in full, detailing changes to its fourth-generation seven-seat SUV.

Growing in size (10mm longer, 5mm wider and 35mm longer in the wheelbase), the redesigned interior offers more room than ever in a Sorento, expanding on leg and headroom across all three rows. In the back, the boot claims 821-litres space with the third-row stowed. The second row now has further sliding adjustment, offering an extra 45mm movement.

Upfront, the dash takes a leap forward, fitted with a large 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch infotainment system in the centre with haptic buttons. Other additions are a wireless phone charging pad, head-up display on the windscreen and 12-speaker Bose audio system, for select models. The interior in the revealed model is finished with a premium Nappa leather material and metallic trims, while standard fabric upholstery is available.

Underneath, the Sorento rides on the South Korean brand’s new N3 platform which is said to improve ride and handling, along with reduced noise, vibration, and harshness for a quieter ride that’s smoother on foot.

Safety systems are boosted, with Kia debuting its first use of multi-collision braking, which applies the brake after an accident to minimise secondary collisions. It also has AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, speed limit assist, reverse collision braking, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist and a surround-view camera system.

A neat piece of new tech is remote parking assist, a slow speed autonomous driving feature that allows the Sorento to drive itself out of narrow car parks while the driver waits.

Underneath the bonnet are carryover engines and new drivetrains. The existing 3.5-litre petrol V6 carries on, producing 206kW and 336Nm via an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 2.2-litre turbo diesel will also make another appearance, with its 147kW and 441Nm going through the same auto.

Not available, at least not initially in Australia, is a hybrid powertrain, augmenting a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with 44.2kW electric motor to produce 169kW and 350Nm.

The new Sorento will arrive in Australia around June this year, with pricing and local specification to be announced closer to its public debut.

