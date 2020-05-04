Mahindra’s new 2020 PikUp ute range

A simpler lineup underpins Mahindra’s updated ute range for 2020, which brings better tech and a bump in price.

A jump in price for the 2020 Mahindra PikUp range reflects the addition of new gear and a facelift for the budget-focused Indian ute.

Refreshed with a new fascia consisting of redesigned headlights with daytime running lamps (DRLs), fog lights and grille, the remaining single and dual-cab utes look familiar except for the new Pastoral Pack. Payload and towing capacity carry on at 1095kg and 2500kg braked respectively.

Pricing starts at $23,990 plus on-road costs (up $2000) for the 4×2 single cab S6+ cab chassis which is available as a 4×4 for $27,990 plus on-roads. The Pastoral Pack, based on the 4×4 single cab chassis S6+, is priced at $35,990 plus on-roads. Equipment upgraded for that model includes a bull car with provision for a winch, bash plate, side rails, tow bar, snorkel, canvas seat covers, and vinyl floor.

All S6+ models also come with cruise control, fabric seat trim and cruise control.

The S10+ dual-cab ute with style side tray is priced from $32,990 plus on-roads and adds a 7.0-inch infotainment system with sat-nav and reversing camera.

All models come with the same 2.2-litre diesel turbo engine producing 102kW of power, though torque is down 10Nm to 320Nm. The only transmission available is a six-speed manual.

Mahindra covers its ute range with a five-year, 100,000km warranty including five years roadside assist.

2020 Mahindra PikUp cost (plus on-road costs)

Single Cab 4×2 S6+ Cab Chassis – $23,990

Single Cab 4×4 S6+ Cab Chassis – $27,990

Single Cab 4×4 S6+ Cab Chassis with Pastoral Pack – $35,990

Dual Cab 4×4 S10+ with tub – from $32,990

