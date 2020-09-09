Incentives to buy the new Ford Puma later this month

Ford is throwing freebies and cash at customers to consider buying the all-new Puma.

Ford Australia will launch its all-new Puma crossover later this month on Australian showroom floors, but it is expecting many customers won’t actually be walking in the door.

Instead, the blue oval will take to the web with virtual ‘Desk Drives’ of the new model, staff ready to show virtual design and interior tours on services like Facebook Live.

The model will be available to buy later this month and Ford has also announced incentives to get motorists champing at the bit. All trim models (there are three) will be offered with sharpened driveaway pricing. Below is a comparison of RRP compared to the launch driveaway deals.

Ford Puma – $29,990 RRP – $31,990 driveaway

Ford Puma ST-Line – $32,340 RRP – $33,990 driveaway

Ford Puma ST-Line V – $35,540 RRP – $36,990 driveaway

READ: Ford Puma pricing and specs

On top of savings for the driveaway deals (compared to adding taxes and fees to the RRP), Ford will further give new Ford customers a $500 bonus. Existing Ford customers are looked after too, with a bigger $1000 bonus for buying the new model.

But wait, there’s more. Ford will also throw in its Ford Service Benefits program for free, normally valued at $299 over the first 60,000 kilometres. The five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and normal Ford Service benefits remain the same.

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).