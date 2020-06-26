All-new Hyundai i20 N here next year

Hyundai will expand its hot hatch lineup with the introduction of the i20 N.

Hyundai has confirmed it will offer the i20 N hot hatch for sale in Australia next year.

The feisty supermini will compete directly against the Ford Fiesta ST, Volkswagen Polo GTI, and out-going Renault Clio RS, though it looks likely to eclipse the power output of its rivals.

The new hot hatch will be another hero car on Hyundai showrooms, sitting alongside the larger i30 N. But while that latter car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol, the i20 N is likely to receive a revision of the second-generation Veloster’s 1.6-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder motor.

No details have been spoken about by Hyundai yet, though we anticipate the 1.6L engine will be fitted to the smaller i20 with a six-speed manual and an increased output, perhaps increasing as high as 20kW over the Veloster to develop 170kW and over 300Nm. That power figure out punches the Fiesta (147kW, 290Nm) and the GTI (147kW, 320Nm).

Also on the cards are N performance parts such as tuned springs and dampers, larger anti-roll bars, customisable sports modes, unique N bodykit and an N-tuned exhaust to make the sort of pops and crackles the i30 N delivers.

While Hyundai has not confirmed any details, it has begun teasing the model in disguise and in a video, with Hyundai WRC racing driver ace Thierry Neuville behind the wheel.

It will be available to buy in Australia next year and as for the price it should surely be available at a under $40,000, with the bigger i30 N above it starting from around $41k.

The news is part of Hyundai announcing a product onslaught which includes the new Palisade arriving here this year.

