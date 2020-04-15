HSV’s new V8 ute priced: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

You can buy the new-generation Chevrolet Silverado 1500 at HSV dealers next week.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium will be at Holden Special Vehicles dealers around the country from April 20, priced from $113,990 plus on-road costs.

Imported and locally-converted by HSV at its facility in Clayton, Victoria, the new full-size utility will compete directly against the RAM 1500 which is also converted at the same site. However, the bow-tie badged ute commands a premium over the sub-$100K RAM 1500 Laramie, with Chevrolet’s latest Silverado 1500 asking an extra $14,040 before on-road costs.

For the starting price of $113,990 the Silverado is plush with kit, including leather seats with 10-way electric adjustment and heating and cooling function, powered tailgate with puddle lamp, heated steering wheel, 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, seven-speaker Bose sound system, 15.0-inch head up display and a 4.2-inch display in the driver’s cluster.

Underneath the bonnet is a 6.2-litre naturally-aspirated V8 petrol engine mated to a ten-speed conventional automatic transmission. The bent-eight develops 313kW of power and 624Nm of torque, eclipsing the RAM 1500’s outputs by 22kW and 68Nm. Maximum rated towing capacity for both is equal at 4500kg braked. Payload capacity on the Silverado 1500 is 712kg.

Beyond aesthetic upgrades, there are performance enhancements available too, including a cat-back exhaust system (good for an additional 9kW and 10Nm), cold air intake system and Brembo brakes. Further additions available in the catalogue include black alloy wheels, sports bar, and tray cover. Underneath the skin are bash plates, side steps, 20-inch alloys with 275/60 all-terrain tyres, proper low-range transfer case and a rear diff lock.

Backing up a long list of standard inclusions are safety assists including AEB with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, hill descent control, hill start assist, reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is available from HSV dealers from Monday April 20, priced from $113,990 plus on-road costs.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).