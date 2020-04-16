MG 6 update revealed, but what about Australia?

MG will update its MG 6 small sedan soon, though it remains unlikely for Australia.

Ex-British car company MG has registered design updates for its MG 6 sedan in China – where it’s manufactured – to complement the latest models in the brand’s lineup.

It’s a show of force from the now Chinese-owned marque which has undertaken a revolution since new owner SAIC Motor Corporation Limited took over control ten years ago. It’s clear the mission is to make MG appealing in markets outside of the Asian country where many local models are not as fashion conscious.

Now in its second-generation, the MG 6 is the brand’s only small sedan, competing against models such as the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, Kia Cerato and upcoming Hyundai i30 sedan. This facelift comes as the current-gen model is about halfway through its model life, and will bring a sharper, sportier front-end onto the familiar body, including a light nip and tuck on the bum.

Underneath the bonnet will be a minor change to the current 15E4E 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, increasing output 12kW to develop a peak power output of 133kW from the revised 15C4E engine tune.

The information comes via the Chinese automotive website Xincheping which discovered the information on the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology register. Also in the information presented for registration are optional alloy wheel designs, trim elements, and a rear spoiler with smoked headlight covers upfront.

Locally, the MG 6 hasn’t been on sale since the second-generation model was released, though MG has been securing right-hand drive production for most of its vehicles. Previously, the first-gen MG 6 was offered here and sales didn’t. But would this second-gen model do well against the Mazda 3, Corolla and co?

