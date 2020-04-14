Kia Stinger power bump this year

The Kia Stinger is getting an upgrade, refreshing the hot sedan for the Australian market.

KIA’S UPDATED Stinger is set to bring a power bump along with better tech and handling when it arrives later this year.

First reported overseas as a mid-life update that would bring an all-new engine borrowed from Hyundai’s Genesis G80, the new 3.5-litre V6 is unlikely to make an appearance, instead, the current 3.3-litre V6 turbo is slated to receive a tweak to increase output.

Spy shots from TheKoreanCarBlog show that a test mule in the carmaker’s home country is running around with revised head and taillights and larger exhausts out the rear, while the rest is covered in camo cladding. While at one point an ‘anonymous’ source said that the car would house the G80’s 3.5L V6 with 280kW and 530Nm, it is understood that it is most likely to continue on with the 3.3L V6 and increase output from its current 272kW, 510Nm mark to more than the G80’s.

Following a more comprehensive report by Reuters, it could increase output by more than 15-20kW in a higher-spec grade, and, along with the mechanical improvements, there will apparently be changes to enhance the ride and handling.

Other improvements will include tweaks to the exterior design, nicer cabin elements, and a larger infotainment system with a higher resolution screen, rendered above by the Men’s Automotive Community. Beyond aesthetics, it is expect we’ll also see the latest automated driver aid systems from Kia incorporated.

The facelifted model is reported to be unveiled in July this year before going on sale in Australia later in 2020.