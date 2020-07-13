Car News

How to watch the Ford Bronco reveal this morning

14 Jul 2020 Alex Rae
We know… it’s not coming to Australia, but we’ve also had a lot of people asking where they can watch the Bronco unveil this morning.

Ford is officially revealing its all-new Bronco four-wheel drive this morning at 10am AEST. The digital unveiling is a big event in North AMerica – where the vehicle will be sold – and Ford has teamed up with Disney to show films and clips of the model on Disney channels such as National Geographic, ABC, and ESPN.

It’s not clear at all if they will appear online on Australia’s Disney Plus paid-service at 10am, but you don’t need to sign up for anything.

To watch the unveiling, simply jump onto Ford’s official YouTube channel and watch it here:

Url link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CacIlFaXph0

Ford will begin taking $100 deposits as soon as the reveal begins, but if you’re interested and live in the Southern Hemisphere, you’re out of luck. Ford is not bringing its hot new product Down Under.

Ford Bronco image leaks ahead of official unveil

