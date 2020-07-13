Ford Bronco image leaks ahead of official unveil

Ford’s all-new Bronco is almost ready to be publicly shown, but this image could be the first look at it.

An image of Ford’s upcoming new Bronco four-wheel drive has made its way to the Bronco6g forum, according to the site’s owner.

Following on from spy images of the interior and camo-clad test cars, this is potentially the best look yet at the new Blue Oval off-roader.

Hitting the sand dunes in what looks like a media kit image, the orange two-door 4×4 has both the doors and roof off, with black exterior elements contrasting on the bright paint. There’s even what looks like bonnet latches upfront if comparing with its direct rival, the Jeep Wrangler.

And it is the Jeep that will be gunning against the Bronco, with the other US brand releasing a teaser image of what appears to be a V8-equipped Wrangler or Gladiator just overnight.

The Bronco will be made available in two-door short-wheelbase and four-door long-wheelbase variants, with a softer Bronco Sport model available that’s not as hardcore for off-roading, but adopts much of the styling cues that the retro-throwback Bronco has.

Now as great as the idea of driving the new Bronco across the Simpson Desert is, unfortunately, the model is ruled out for Australian release. For now, it will not go into right-hand-drive production – and this is despite Ford engineers testing the Bronco in Australia (it’s based on the Ranger T6 platform).

Nonetheless, it is an interesting new model for the US and other LHD markets, with the official reveal taking place tomorrow morning at 10am AEST at this link here.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).