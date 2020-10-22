Ford Mustang Mach 1 priced at $83k

Pricing and specs of the Mustang Mach 1 for Australia have been revealed.

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be available for the first time even in Australia and is the ‘best-handling factory-produced’ Mustang to come to Australia.

Pricing is $83,365 plus on-roads for either manual or automatic versions, with three options: appearance pack ($1000), leather Recaro seats ($3000), and metallic paint ($650).

Like the Mustang Bullitt, Ford will make 700 Mustang Mach 1 limited editions available to Australia.

“Mustang has won the hearts and minds of Australian drivers, and Mach 1 is one of the most thrilling Mustangs to date,” said Ford Australia CEO and President, Andrew Birkic.

“This head turning model not only looks the part, but it has all the hardware to delight Mustang enthusiasts, offering on-track excitement and on-road driving pleasure.”

Traditionally the hottest Mustang before stepping up into the Shelby GT350, the new Mustang Mach 1 will carry on the tradition first set with the model’s debut in 1969. It uses a retuned version of the naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine found in the Mustang GT with some Shelby GT350 parts, producing a total output of 345kW and 556Nm.

It uses the engine oil cooler from the GT350, has a new oil filter, and a unique exhaust system. The six-speed is a TREMEC 3160 with twin-plate clutch and automatic rev-matching. The 10-speed auto receives an upgraded torque converter and unique calibration.

The exterior also receives some nice styling tweaks with the two round grille inserts upfront a definite nod to the original model’s nose styling. There’s also some more aggressive side skirts, front splitter, and a boot lip spoiler.

Inside the wheel arches are 19-inch matt black alloys with 305/30 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and Brembo brakes.

Deliveries will commence in 2021.

“Following the success of Mustang BULLITT and Mustang R-SPEC, we are very excited to introduce this highly capable, track ready Mustang to our Australian Mustang fans. The unique styling, which pays homage to the original model, is more than worthy of its legendary badge,” said Birkic.

Get more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).