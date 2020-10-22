Mazda BT-50 receives top marks for safety

Mazda’s new ute receives top marks from Australia’s crash-testing program.

Unsurprisingly, Mazda’s new BT-50, which is based on Isuzu D-Max, has received a full five-star safety rating.

Following the same top result as the D-Max, Mazda’s ute scores just slightly lower for impacts regarding pedestrians and cyclists in the vulnerable road user criteria due to the different nose design. But like the Jeep Gladiator, ANCAP elected not to fully crash test the Mazda BT-50, extrapolating results from the Isuzu D-Max and technical data provided by Mazda instead.

This means the BT-50 carries the exact same ratings for adult occupant protection (83 per cent), child occupant protection (89 per cent), and safety assist (81 per cent). The safety system on the Mazda, like the Isuzu, consists of a comprehensive suite of tech such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and advanced speed assist, and many others. (Read here for a technical run down on the safety system).

The five-star ANCAP rating applies for all BT-50 models, from the entry-level XT single cab 4×2 to the top-level GT 4×4 dual cab.

“As the latest release into the high-selling Utilities segment, the Mazda BT-50 provides a comprehensive safety offering to both fleet and private buyers,” said ANCAP Director of Communications, Rhianne Robson. “This top rating underscores the importance placed on safety by Mazda, with all models in its range carrying a 5 star ANCAP safety rating.

“It is reassuring to see the safety of Mazda customers and other road users being prioritised regardless of market segment.”