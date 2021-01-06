Ford Mondeo crossover in the works?

An all-new crossover Mondeo model looks set to launch this year.

Image posted to Instagram by user CocheSpias appear to show a sneak peek of a new Ford Mondeo model being worked on.

The images support previous rumours that Ford is planning to launch a crossover version of its Mondeo, traditionally a sedan and wagon model. It wouldn’t be the first time a blue-oval nameplate has changed the type of car it was on, with Ford releasing the new Puma crossover recently; that was a compact sports car once upon a time.