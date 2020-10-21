Ford Escape to launch with $500 incentive and virtual drives

Ford incentives new Escape customers with driveaway deals, virtual test drives and $500 just for checking it out.

Ford’s new-generation Escape SUV launches this November with driveaway pricing and virtual test drives.

Available in three trims – Escape, Escape ST-Line and Escape Vignale – the new model sits between the new Puma and Endura as a mid-size SUV offering, rivalling the likes of the Mazda CX-5, Toyota Rav4 and Hyundai Tucson.

Powering the lineup is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol producing a peppy 183kW and 387Nm. Those after the absolute newest of tech can opt for the plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) in ST-Line trim that adopts Ford’s latest 2.5-litre hybrid drivetrain with a larger lithium-ion battery than normal hybrids – there’s no driveaway deal announced for that model. It allows for 50km of electric-only driving range and produces 167kW of power, and competes directly against the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

The new Escape range brings other new tech, such as Ford Pass Connect that connects the car to your phone via an app and modem; there’s the latest SYNC3 infotainment system on an 8.0-inch display; and upper-grade models get a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display in the dash.

Read our full pricing and spec here.

Standard driver-assist safety technology on the base grade up includes AEB with pedestrian detection, evasive steering assist, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and steering assist, emergency assistance and cruise control. Matrix glare-free headlights with adaptive lighting and head-up display are available as options on the base grade Escape.

For those who don’t want to or can’t leave home, Ford will also conduct the same virtual test drives as it has for the Puma, which has apparently been a hit. The first virtual drives will begin in November when the car is available to buy, and those who test drive a model during November or December can be eligible for a $500 incentive for doing so.

2020 Ford Escape models and pricing

Escape (FWD 2.0 EcoBoost) $35,990 – $36,490 drive-away

Escape ST-Line (FWD 2.0 EcoBoost) $37,990 – $38,990 drive-away

Escape ST-Line (AWD 2.0 EcoBoost) $40,990 – $41,990 drive-away

Escape ST-Line PHEV (FWD) $52,940

Escape Vignale (FWD 2.0L EcoBoost) $46,590

Escape Vignale (AWD 2.0L EcoBoost) $49,590

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).