Ford’s new Escape will arrive this year with electric hybrid option

Ford confirms pricing and specification for its 2020 MY20 Ford Escape, which will bring a new rival with electric hybrid power to the SUV market.

FORD AUSTRALIA hasn’t had much sales success yet with SUVs… at least not since the locally-made Territory departed. However, it might finally have an SUV saviour with the introduction of the all-new Escape this year.

Competing for sales in the lucrative mid-size SUV segment the new Escape is shaping up to offer so much more than the previous model. New looks, a new platform, electrification, sportier options and an all-new flagship range-topper full of premium additions will be with us when it launches in Australia Q3 2020.

Let’s just jump straight to it; this is what the new lineup looks like:

2020 Ford Escape models and pricing

Escape (FWD 2.0 EcoBoost) $35,990

Escape ST-Line (FWD 2.0 EcoBoost) $37,990

Escape ST-Line (AWD 2.0 EcoBoost) $40,990

Escape ST-Line PHEV (FWD) $52,940

Escape Vignale (FWD 2.0L EcoBoost) $46,590

Escape Vignale (AWD 2.0L EcoBoost) $49,590

2020 Ford Escape details

What we have is a base model front-wheel drive and two ST-Lines (FWD and AWD) fitted with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged ‘EcoBoost’ powertrain, developing 183kW and 387Nm through an eight-speed automatic to the wheels. Ford’s 2.0-litre turbo in the current Escape is a cracker – relatively speaking in mid-size SUV terms – so we’re happy to see it the starting option here.

Then we move into the really big model, the Escape ST-Line plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or PHEV. It gets a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine mated to an electric generator and motor that itself is powered from a 14.4kWh battery pack. It can be charged on the go with regenerative energy or at home, the office, or a charging station as long as you have a plug.

Power developed from the new PHEV electric-petrol Escape is 167kW at the front wheels and no torque output has been provided. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle is a claimed 1.5L/100km and electric-only driving range is “in excess of 50 kilometres,” according to Ford. Compared to the sales-leading hybrid in the segment, the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, the Escape PHEV cost $7000 more but it offers plug-in charging and a much larger battery. Other options in the segment are the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Subaru Forester hybrid.

Finally, we have the Vignale specification, which brings Ford’s European flagship trim to Australia. Both FWD and RWD options are powered by the 2.0L EcoBoost motor and priced from $46,590. Some of the equipment in this grade includes advanced keyless entry, heated leather-wrap steering wheel, leather-accented seating, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, heated front seating, heated rear outer row seating, panoramic sunroof, head up display, hands-free power tailgate, 180-degree rear-view camera, and advanced automated park assist.

All models come with FordPass Connectivity which we’ve covered in detail on the new Ranger and Everest here.

At the base model, equipment includes an embedded modem with FordPass Connect, push-button start, wireless smartphone charging, 8.0-inch infotainment with DAB+ radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in-built sat-nav with Australian accent recognition and traffic management system, reversing camera, front and rear-parking sensors, power windows with global opening and closing via key fob, 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome-finish front grille ,LED headlights and taillights, integrated rear spoiler and twin exhaust tips.

Standard driver-assist safety technology on the base grade up includes AEB with pedestrian detection, evasive steering assist, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and steering assist, emergency assistance and cruise control.

Matrix glare-free headlights with adaptive lighting and head-up display are available as options on the base grade Escape.

The Ford Escape ST-Line receives ST-Line specific 18-inch alloys, unique grille design, sports side skirts and lowered sports suspension, larger unique rear spoiler, black roof rails, dark sports headlining inside, and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster behind the ST-Line’s flat-bottom steering wheel. An optional ST-Line Pack brings hands-free power tailgate, front heated seats and technology pack.

In addition to the above, the ST-Line PHEV adds the electrified drivetrain, partial leather interior trim power-adjustable driver’s seat and 10-speaker sound system.

Along with the incoming Ford Puma SUV, Ford is excited to have a model lineup that should make better inroads into the SUV market.

“The Escape and Puma will offer Australian customers models with unique identities that stand apart from the crowd,” said Kay Hart, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“Escape and Puma are also distinguished by advanced safety and Driver Assistance Technology, including FordPass Connect, paired with effortless style, simplicity and practicality.”

Compared to the out-going Escape, the new model rides on Ford’s C2 platform which brings the option for electrification and also a lighter and more rigid chassis. Dimensionally, the model is 44mm wides and 89mm longer, bringing a 20mm longer wheelbase. Inside those dimensions expand shoulder room by 43mm and give 57mm more hip room on the front seats. Rear-seat passenger also enjoy a roomier cabin with 20mm extra shoulder room and 36mm more hip room, plus the second row can now slide forwards and fold flat into the floor. The headroom also increases by 13mm even though the model is 20mm lower outside.

Service intervals are stipulated every 15,000km and 12 months, with Ford offering four-years/60,000km A and B logbook services at $299, while the whole thing sits under Ford’s standard five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.