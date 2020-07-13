Jeep tease 344kW V8 for Wrangler and Gladiator

Jeep’s Wrangler and Gladiator are looking set for a big power upgrade.

Jeep has posted an image onto its social media page that has tongues wagging with speculation that a V8 Wrangler and Gladiator will be upon us soon. The image shows us a sketch of what appears to be a V8 under the bonnet of its off-road models.

But the teaser shows only the front of the model from the A-Pillar forward, so this might be only the Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator, or both. The duo look almost identical from the windscreen to the grille.

What’s different in this image supplied by Jeep, is that the bonnet is bulging, and the numbers ‘392’ glisten on the side. That refers to only one V8 in Jeep’s stable: the 6.4-litre Hemi fitted to the Grand Cherokee SRT.

In that application, the bent eight produces 344kW and 624Nm, propelling the two-tonne SUV to 100km/h from a standstill in under 5.0sec. Understandably, either Wrangler or Gladiator wouldn’t have quite the same poise in a straight line given their off-road bias, but it will make for one of the most unique off-road vehicles available in the market.

As it stands, there is no official word on what Jeep is unveiling (or if it’s even a production car) and what model this image refers to. We tend to think this the Gladiator given the brand has already teased V8 ute concepts like the Sandstorm.

Jeep has also suggested the potential for a ‘Hercules’ ute model that would rival the Ford Raptor and RAM TRX.

Currently, the Gladiator’s most powerful engine is the 3.6-litre petrol V6 producing 209kW and 247Nm through an eight-speed automatic. It’s the same engine available in Australian-spec Jeep Gladiators.

We’ll no doubt find out more, and perhaps this week, with Jeep’s teaser building buzz for its off-roaders as Ford prepares to launch the new Bronco in a few days.

