Confirmed: Ford’s Puma SUV to arrive this year

Ford’s SUV lineup will be refreshed and improved this year as new-generation models enter showrooms, including the all-new Puma.

FORD WILL INTRODUCE an all-new small SUV to bolster its crossover lineup later this year, sitting alongside the next-generation Escape after it arrives.

The Puma, a revived SUV spinoff of the 1990s Puma coupe, is the latest bit of kit to be produced by the olue oval and is packed with all of the latest gear.

While Ford Australia has confirmed a second-half 2020 arrival for the Puma, it is quiet on local specification and pricing. It is safe to assume, however, that the model will come with the latest technology such as the full active safety suite with AEB, adaptive cruise and lane-keeping assist, and new Sync 3 central digital infotainment with (likely optional) 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

Under the bonnet in Europe is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 92kW/200Nm up to 115kW/240Nm in mild-hybrid form with a 48v belt-integrated starter generator. The electrified version reduces fuel consumption and increases torque output lower in the rev range.

But perhaps most interesting is the Puma’s design, which will stand out in a segment that Ford suggests has too many wedge shape competitors, saying in its release this morning the new Puma “bucks the trend for wedge-style crossover side profiles with an “anti-wedge” design.”

Ford Australia President and CEO Kay Hart said that the new model will breathe fresh air into Ford’s important SUV offerings.

“Puma will appeal to customers looking for a fun-to-drive, stylish SUV that’s loaded with smart tech,” she said.

“The Puma is a great opportunity for us to connect with Australian customers in a new way, and we’re excited that it will arrive alongside the new-generation Escape in Australian showrooms in 2020.”

