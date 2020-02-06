2020 Nissan Qashqai gains Apple CarPlay and N-Sport edition

Nissan finally adds Apple CarPlay to its important SUV.

EXPANDING ON ITS N-Sport edition models available elsewhere across the showroom floor, Nissan Australia has introduced the line to the popular Qashqai small SUV. And the model should appeal even further this year with the introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Added into the Qashqai’s standard 7.0-inch infotainment system, the Qashqai now gains the latest mobile connectivity standard which mirrors an Apple iOS or Android interface onto the car’s entertainment system.

In addition, the 2020 Qashqai lineup sees a new N-Sport model which brings some visual enhancements.

Priced from exactly $35,000 plus on-road costs ($1,000 above the ST-L which it is based on), the N-Sport adds body-coloured front and rear bumpers and wheel arches with matt silver highlights. Underneath are larger 19-inch alloys and matching the silver ascents are silver mirror cap. Inside, the headlining is finished in black fabric trim above cloth and faux leather trim interior.

The models is otherwise equipped with most of the ST-L’s standard equipment, including climate control, 360-degree surround-view camera, reversing camera and AEB.

Powering the model is Nissan’s a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 106kW at 6,000rpm and 200Nm at 4,400rpm. Just 600 units of the Qashqai N-Sport will be available for sale Australia-wide from this month.

Nissan Australia CEO Stephen Lester said that the N-Sport variant will help the Qashqai fight for sales in the competitive segment, though the addition of Apple CarPlay will also likely help sway buyers to the Japanese brand’s offering.

“As a limited edition model to the range, the Nissan Qashqai N-Sport will provide a further variant with which we will continue to expand the appeal of the range within this competitive and very active segment of the market,” he said.

“We have enjoyed success with the Qashqai since its arrival in Australia in 2014, and we are confident that the N-Sport will appeal to the subset of small SUV drivers who favour a sporty, eye-catching visual presentation, in addition to the many safety and convenience features the range offers.

“With this level of equipment enhancement, the Qashqai N-Sport presents a premium and sophisticated design with a distinctive look, a valuable point of difference in a crowded small SUV market,” he says.

2020 Nissan Qashqai pricing (plus on-road costs)

Nissan Qashqai ST Manual $27,990

Nissan Qashqai ST Auto $29,990

Nissan Qashqai ST+ Auto $31,990

Nissan Qashqai ST-L Auto $34,000

Nissan Qashqai N-Sport Auto $35,000

Nissan Qashqai Ti Auto $38,490