Ford Mustang Mach 1 makes it to Australia

Ford’s revival of the Mustang Mach 1 special will be produced in right-hand drive for Australia, though only in limited numbers.

Like the Mustang Bullitt, Ford will make 700 Mustang Mach 1 limited editions available to Australia.

Having revealed the model earlier this year, Ford Australia can now confirm what we were all hoping – you can buy a factory RHD version.

Pricing remains TBA, but we expect it to be north of where the Bullitt was at $74k.

Traditionally the hottest Mustang before stepping up into the Shelby GT350, the new Mustang Mach 1 will carry on the tradition first set with the model’s debut in 1969. It uses a retuned version of the naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine found in the Mustang GT with some GT350 parts, producing a total output of 345kW and 556Nm.

The exterior also receives some nice styling tweaks with the two round grille inserts upfront a definite nod to the original model’s nose styling. There’s also some more aggressive side skirts, front splitter, and a boot lip spoiler.

Inside the wheel arches are 19-inch matt black alloys with 305/30 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and Brembo brakes.

“Achieving Mach 1 for the first time was a significant human feat,” said Ford Australia President and CEO, Andrew Birkic.

“That spirit and determination to keep pushing, never settling and always trying to go further is what the Mach 1 Mustang was all about – and it’s fitting that we can bring Australian customers, who’ve made Mustang part of our motoring landscape, a 2021 Mustang Mach 1 of their very own.”

Deliveries will commence in 2021 with Australia pricing and specification yet to be announced.

