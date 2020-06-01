Car News

Australia might miss out on new Ford Mustang Mach 1

01 Jun 2020 Alex Rae
Ford has announced the revival of the Mustang Mach 1 special, but it doesn’t look like it’s on the radar for Australia.

Ford has confirmed that it will re-introduce the Mustang Mach 1 as a flagship Mustang performance coupe inside the factory Ford Mustang lineup.

Traditionally the hottest Mustang before stepping up into the Shelby GT350, the new Mustang Mach 1 will carry on the tradition first set with the model’s debut in 1969.

“Mach 1 has always been that bridge between base Mustangs and the Shelby models,” said Ted Ryan, heritage brand manager at Ford Archives.

“From a style and handling perspective, the original Mach 1 managed to stand out as unique, even in the Mustang lineup – and as the name implies, it could really move.”

But despite the strong desire for special Ford Mustang product in Australia – just look at the sell-out success of the Mustang Bullitt – Ford Australia has already informed us that the model is, so far, only a US vehicle. 

“The Mach 1 news is specific to the US,” it said in a statement.

“Here in Australia, we’re proud of Mustang R-Spec as our halo model, with the 2020 GT and 2.3L High-Performance models offering greater value and choice for this iconic nameplate,” it said, in reference to the limited edition Herrod-developed supercharged R-Spec range-topper.

If the Mach 1 does arrive here in a twist of fate, expect a tuned version of the naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine found in the Mustang GT. The exterior also receives some nice styling tweaks – at least form what we can tell in these few official camo teaser pics – with the two round grille inserts up front a definite nod to the original model’s nose styling. There’s also some more aggressive side skirts, front splitter, and a boot lip spoiler.

Inside the wheel arches are 19-inch matt black alloys with 305/30 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and Brembo brakes. Inside the cabin are Sparco seats and a roll cage for the test car, with the production vehicle expected to arrive with more standard trim.

“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-litre V8 performance line-up and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability,” said Ford Icons director Dave Pericak.

“Like the original, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 will be true to its heritage, delivering great looks and as the most track-capable 5.0-litre Mustang ever.”

